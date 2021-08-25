CASETiFY returns for new Coca-Cola collection packed with retro iPhone 12 cases, more

After recently partnering up with Colonel Sanders for some finger-lickin’ good cases, CASETiFY is now back with the launch of its latest collaboration. Marking only the second time we’ve seen the popular accessory maker join forces with the popular beverage brand, the upcoming CASETiFY Coca-Cola 1971 collection will deck out your iPhone 12, as well as AirPods and Apple Watch, with some vintage designs inspired by a classic ad. Head below for all of the details.

CASETiFY launches new Coca-Cola 1971 collection

Arriving as the second time that CASETiFY has partnered with the iconic beverage brand, the upcoming Coca-Cola collection looks to deck out your iPhone with some old-school vibes. Inspired by the classic 1971 ad campaign, the new lineup of accessories come outfitted in some retro designs packed with all of the peace, unity, optimism, and hope present in the now 50-year-old advertisement.

As per usual with these collaborations from CASETiFY, there’s an entire new batch of cases available for a variety of handsets ranging from the latest iPhone 12 series offerings to Android smartphones and more. Across that lineup, there are five different stylings available, each one delivering a different way to deck out your device with some old-school sensations.

Pricing starts at $40 for the CASETiFY Coca-Cola 1971 collection, and also expands into accessories as well as its mainstay cases. Notably for Apple fans hoping to bring the aesthetics to their everyday carry in other ways, there are Apple Watch bands and AirPods covers launching as part of the collaboration as well.

Launching at the start of September

Arriving as the latest collaboration from the folks at CASETiFY, its new Coca-Cola 1971 collection will be hitting virtual store shelves at the start of next month. While it won’t officially go live until September 3, those who sign up for the waitlist ahead of time will be able to access all of the new unveils a day early.

As per usual with CASETiFY’s new collection, it’s worth noting that the upcoming Coca-Cola 1971 lineup likely won’t be in stock for very long. Past releases have sold out in the first day or so, and we’re anticipating much of the same from its latest collaboration. So if anything does catch your eye, it’s best to lock in your order sooner than later.

9to5Toys’ Take

Of all the iconic brands that the folks at CASETiFY have partnered with, Coca-Cola is definitely one of the more notable collaborations. Now that the two companies have joined forces once again, this is likely to be one of its more popular lineups in recent memory.

