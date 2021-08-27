Google’s prev-gen. Nest Hub pairs Assistant with a 7-inch screen at $60 (Save $30)

BuyDig now offers the previous-generation Google Nest Hub for $59.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Best Buy. Down from the usual $90 price tag these days, this $30 discount amounts to the second-best offer of the year. Delivering Google Assistant in a 7-inch form-factor, Nest Hub arrives with a fabric wrapped base alongside physical mute switch, and low-profile footprint that makes it as helpful on the countertop for help with recipes as it is on the nightstand or elsewhere in your home. Alongside just being able to respond to voice commands, it can also play videos, showcase visual cues for smart home control, and more. Get a closer look at the differences between this model and its predecessor in our coverage right here, and then head below for more.

Get in the Assistant game for less when you ditch the built-in display and go with Google’s Nest Mini at $35. This offering will still let you expand or kickstart a Google-centered smart home, but with a more compact design than the Nest Hub found above. It also ditches the display in favor of a fabric-wrapped form-factor that can easily be placed on the nightstand, in the kitchen, or really anywhere else.

Regardless of how your smart home receives a Google Assistant-powered upgrade, an essential add-on would be to round out your setup with the Wemo Mini Smart Plug V3. Delivering support for all of the popular voice assistants, you can pick them up on sale from $16.50 each alongside all of the other discounts in our guide right here.

Google Nest Hub features:

Enjoy all the functionality of the Google Assistant and a 7″ touchscreen with the charcoal Google Nest Hub. It is equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity to browse online content, control your compatible smart home devices, and connect with other local smart devices; Bluetooth is also built-in to enable streaming from your favorite compatible device. The touchscreen helps simplify on-screen app navigation and displays search results, photos, videos, your smart security footage, and more.

