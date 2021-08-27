PAXCESS’ 20V cordless string trimmer ditches gas and oil at a low of $85 (Reg. $120)

-
AmazonHome GoodsGreen DealsDIY and Outdoor ToolsPaxcess
New low $85

Paxcess (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 20V Cordless Electric String Trimmer for $84.99 shipped. Down from $120, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This 2-in-1 string trimmer and edger allows you to go around your fence and driveway while also tackling tall weeds next to the driveway and sidewalks. Since it’s electric-powered with a 20V battery, no gas or oil is required for this trimmer to function, helping cut down on monthly costs, maintenance, and even emissions. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up the BLACK+DECKER Electric Leaf Blower. Coming in at just $37 shipped on Amazon, this plug-in model gets rid of gas and oil just like today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind that it’s not battery-powered, so you’ll need to have an extension cord handy to use it when cleaning up the yard after edging and trimming.

Don’t forget about Home Depot’s Labor Day sale that’s going on right now. There, you’ll find discounts on electric mowers, grills, tools, and much more. From RYOBI to DEWALT, Samsung, Husky, and many others, there’s plenty to enjoy here.

More on the PAXCESS String Trimmer:

  • PAXCESS cordless weed eater can be easily converted from a grass string trimmer to a wheeled edger in just seconds. The string trimmer has a pre-installed rubberized wheel, which can support and guide the edger, giving you straighter lines and cleaner cuts.
  • With innovative PAXCESS motor power driving transmission, the weed wacker can increase torque, which is good for clean, fast cuts. Ultra-lightweight, only 6 pounds.
  • PAXCESS powerful weed wacker own 2pcs 20V Lithium-ion batteries and 1pcs quick-charger. After the first battery drained out, you can exchange it with another one to continue working. Complete weeding tasks in one go！

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Green Deals DIY and Outdoor Tools Paxcess

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

A coupon and price drop slash 46% off Govee’s new...
PowerA’s Animal Crossing Isabelle controller just...
Microsoft’s official Bluetooth mouse and keyboard...
Tackle projects even faster with this highly-rated magn...
Load up on Quest High Protein Cookie 12-packs from unde...
Crate & Barrel x Shinola Detroit collection: Furni...
This aluminum headphone stand gives AirPods Max an eleg...
GoPro HERO9 Black records in 5K and even doubles as a w...
Show More Comments

Related

ECOFLOW 6-outlet 1800W power station is $351 off, more in New Green Deals

WORX’ electric JawSaw makes trimming branches a breeze at $90, more in New Green Deals

Kobalt 80V electric yard tools kick gas + oil out of your garage from $199, more New Green Deals

WORX $62 electric string trimmer ditches gas + oil for yard chores, more in New Green Deals

Westinghouse’s 3-tool electric tool kit falls to $99 (Save 33%), more in New Green Deals

DEWALT’s 12-in. brushless chainsaw makes tree trimming easy at $99, more in New Green Deals

Milwaukee M18 FUEL 16-in. chainsaw with 12Ah battery + blower $449, more in New Green Deals

45% off

PowerA’s Animal Crossing Isabelle controller just hit the Amazon low at $15.50 (45% off)

$15.50 Learn More