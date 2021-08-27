PAXCESS’ 20V cordless string trimmer ditches gas and oil at a low of $85 (Reg. $120)

Paxcess (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 20V Cordless Electric String Trimmer for $84.99 shipped. Down from $120, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This 2-in-1 string trimmer and edger allows you to go around your fence and driveway while also tackling tall weeds next to the driveway and sidewalks. Since it’s electric-powered with a 20V battery, no gas or oil is required for this trimmer to function, helping cut down on monthly costs, maintenance, and even emissions. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up the BLACK+DECKER Electric Leaf Blower. Coming in at just $37 shipped on Amazon, this plug-in model gets rid of gas and oil just like today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind that it’s not battery-powered, so you’ll need to have an extension cord handy to use it when cleaning up the yard after edging and trimming.

Don’t forget about Home Depot’s Labor Day sale that’s going on right now. There, you’ll find discounts on electric mowers, grills, tools, and much more. From RYOBI to DEWALT, Samsung, Husky, and many others, there’s plenty to enjoy here.

More on the PAXCESS String Trimmer:

PAXCESS cordless weed eater can be easily converted from a grass string trimmer to a wheeled edger in just seconds. The string trimmer has a pre-installed rubberized wheel, which can support and guide the edger, giving you straighter lines and cleaner cuts.

With innovative PAXCESS motor power driving transmission, the weed wacker can increase torque, which is good for clean, fast cuts. Ultra-lightweight, only 6 pounds.

PAXCESS powerful weed wacker own 2pcs 20V Lithium-ion batteries and 1pcs quick-charger. After the first battery drained out, you can exchange it with another one to continue working. Complete weeding tasks in one go！

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!