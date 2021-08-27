Bethesda gives us our first glimpse into the worlds of Starfield with three new trailers

We first heard about Starfield back in 2018, and then it was really late 2020 before we heard much more about the upcoming title. At E3 2021, Bethesda, now owned by Microsoft, released another new trailer alongside the official release date for the game: November 11, 2022. Well, today, we got our first look at three worlds from Starfield, Bethesda’s first new universe in 25 years, and here’s what we know so far.

Starfield is still on track for a November 2022 release, exclusive to Xbox and PC

Starfield is slated for a November 11, 2022, release on Xbox and PC. You’ll have to have a Series X, S, or PC to play the title, though we’re hoping it also comes to Xbox Cloud Gaming so those with older systems or even mobile devices can jump in. It’ll be a day one title on Game Pass as well, further bolstering the platform’s value. Thankfully, in the time since E3 2021, the game hasn’t been delayed and is still on track for an on-time release. Here’s hoping that doesn’t change.

Neon is a unique fishing platform that people come from all over to visit

Neon is a fishing platform on a “nondescript aquatic world” in Starfield where they set out to start a fishery. While fishing, they found a special fish that had psychotropic properties. They realized that would bring in more money than selling fish, so that’s exactly what they did. This drug is legal only on Neon, so people come from all over to experience it.

Akila looks like a unique type of city we’d all want to be in… as long as you don’t venture outside the walls

Akila is the capital of the Free Star Collective, a federation of three different systems. The people there believe in the sanctity of personal freedom and individuality, though they are a diverse group of people. Akila City is walled to keep those inside safe, as outside the walls there’s an alien hybrid of a wolf and velociraptor.

New Atlantis is the central hub of the most powerful military and political faction in the game

New Atlantis is the capital of the United Colonies, or the UC. The UC is the most powerful and established military and political faction in the game. The space port, which is what we’re shown here, is likely where players will dock before requesting entrance into the city itself. The city is a melting pot that has people from every race and ethnicity, and Bethesda says that in many ways is the truest representation of our world right now.

9to5Toys’ Take

While there’s not much here, it’s something. At this point, I’ll take anything when it comes to Starfield news. I’m a huge space-game fan, and No Man’s Sky is one of my all-time favorites. Another favorite? Skyrim. The thought that the two could be mixed in Starfield, as it’s space made by the creators of Skyrim, has me extremely excited. All we’re really seeing here is some artist renderings of the cities without much detail, leaving our imaginations to run free as to what lies within the walls of the individual places.

I’m excited for Starfield, for sure, and the look into three of its worlds only has me ready for the release even more. The fact that this is Bethesda’s first new universe in over 25 years is exciting, stunning, and a welcome change from the norm. I’ve never really played a Bethesda game I haven’t liked, and I’m sure Starfield won’t be any different.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!