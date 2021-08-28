SteelSeries’ Rival 310 Gaming Mouse falls to 2021 low at $30 shipped (Save 25%)

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsSteelSeries
25% off $30

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Rival 310 Gaming Mouse for $29.99 shipped. Down from its $40 going rate, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked in nearly two years, only being beat by a drop to $24 back in December 2019. There’s a custom TrueMove3 12,000 CPI sensor that’s designed to perform at the highest possible level. There’s two zone Prism RGB lighting here, as well, which can help make your mouse stand out from others and match any setup. Plus, it’s compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, and even Xbox according to SteelSeries. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Not a gamer? Well, this budget-focused wireless mouse could be a great option for you. It’ll complete your on-the-go peripheral setup and costs just $10. While it’s not gaming-grade, you’ll find that a single battery is said to last up to several months before you need to replace it, making it great for a portable setup.

Speaking of gaming, did you see Monoprice’s 35-inch 1440p UltraWide gaming monitor is currently on sale? The 120Hz refresh rate makes it great for gaming and there are four display inputs so you can hook up multiple machines for easy switching. Right now, it’s down to $320, which saves you $80 from its normal going rate.

More on the SteelSeries Rival 310 Gaming Mouse:

  • Custom TrueMove3 12,000 CPI, 350 IPS optical 1 to 1 tracking esports sensor
  • Ergonomically designed for extreme comfort and performance
  • 2 zone, multi color Prism RGB illumination for customizable lighting;Save all your performance and lighting settings directly to the Rival 310
  • Length:5 inches
  • OS Compatibility:Windows, Mac, Linux, and Xbox. USB port required.
  • Software Compatibility:SteelSeries Engine 3.10.12+, for Windows (7 or newer) and Mac OSX (10.8 or newer)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

SteelSeries

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Snatch up two leather AirTag keychains at just $4 each ...
Fitbit Sense with Google Assistant, ECG, more returns t...
This ultra-slim, high-pressure shower head modernizes y...
Samsung microSD + SD cards capture 4K with up to 512GB ...
At $11 Prime shipped, this 110-in-1 precision screwdriv...
Bodum’s popular Chambord French Press is stylish ...
Live out loud with this waterproof Bluetooth speaker do...
This portable projector can reach up to 200-inches at 1...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $20

HyperX’s Alloy FPS Pro mechanical keyboard is great for compact setups at $50 (Save $20)

$50 Learn More
New low

Microsoft’s official Bluetooth mouse and keyboard bundle falls to new low of $28.50

$38.50 Learn More
27% off

Snatch up two leather AirTag keychains at just $4 each (Save 27%, Amazon low)

$8 Learn More
Amazon low

Fitbit Sense with Google Assistant, ECG, more returns to Amazon low at $200 (Save $100)

$200 Learn More
30% off

This ultra-slim, high-pressure shower head modernizes your bathroom at $17 (Save 30%)

$17 Learn More
Store it all

Samsung microSD + SD cards capture 4K with up to 512GB of storage at Amazon lows from $24

From $24 Learn More
New low

At $11 Prime shipped, this 110-in-1 precision screwdriver set is hard to beat (All-time low)

$11 Learn More
Save 30%

Bodum’s popular Chambord French Press is stylish and sustainable for $28 shipped (30% off)

$28 Learn More