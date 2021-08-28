SteelSeries’ Rival 310 Gaming Mouse falls to 2021 low at $30 shipped (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Rival 310 Gaming Mouse for $29.99 shipped. Down from its $40 going rate, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked in nearly two years, only being beat by a drop to $24 back in December 2019. There’s a custom TrueMove3 12,000 CPI sensor that’s designed to perform at the highest possible level. There’s two zone Prism RGB lighting here, as well, which can help make your mouse stand out from others and match any setup. Plus, it’s compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, and even Xbox according to SteelSeries. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Not a gamer? Well, this budget-focused wireless mouse could be a great option for you. It’ll complete your on-the-go peripheral setup and costs just $10. While it’s not gaming-grade, you’ll find that a single battery is said to last up to several months before you need to replace it, making it great for a portable setup.

Speaking of gaming, did you see Monoprice’s 35-inch 1440p UltraWide gaming monitor is currently on sale? The 120Hz refresh rate makes it great for gaming and there are four display inputs so you can hook up multiple machines for easy switching. Right now, it’s down to $320, which saves you $80 from its normal going rate.

More on the SteelSeries Rival 310 Gaming Mouse:

Custom TrueMove3 12,000 CPI, 350 IPS optical 1 to 1 tracking esports sensor

Ergonomically designed for extreme comfort and performance

2 zone, multi color Prism RGB illumination for customizable lighting;Save all your performance and lighting settings directly to the Rival 310

Length:5 inches

OS Compatibility:Windows, Mac, Linux, and Xbox. USB port required.

Software Compatibility:SteelSeries Engine 3.10.12+, for Windows (7 or newer) and Mac OSX (10.8 or newer)

