Monoprice’s 35-in. 1440p UltraWide gaming monitor features 120Hz refresh rate at $320

Monoprice is offering its 35-inch Zero-G 1440p 120Hz UltraWide Gaming Monitor for $319.99 shipped with the code 35ZEROG at checkout. Down $80 from its normal going rate of $400, today’s deal is the second-best price that we’ve tracked outside of a drop to $300. This monitor sports a resolution of 3440×1440 at 120Hz giving you a fantastic gaming experience. I have a similar panel at my desk and the extra resolution is awesome when playing games like Apex Legends and makes titles like No Man’s Sky more immersive. Around back, you’ll find an HDMI 2.0 input, two HDMI 1.4, and DisplayPort 1.2 for a total of four video ins. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Step down in size a bit to save some cash. You’ll find that the ASUS TUF Gaming 24-inch 1080p 165Hz monitor is available for $220 right now at Amazon. While you’re losing out on eight inches of screen space, this still offers AMD FreeSync and a fast refresh rate for your high-end gaming setup.

If you plan to game on-the-go, check out Razer’s MFi Kishi iPhone Controller. Right now it’s down to an Amazon all-time low at $64.50, which is a pretty significant drop from its normal $100 going rate. Also, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save, including Razer’s 24-hour Gold Box that’s only at Amazon until midnight.

More on the Monoprice Zero-G Monitor:

Fill your field of view with this Zero‑G 35″ Curved Monitor from Monoprice! The ultrawide 3440x1440p@120Hz (UWQHD) maximum resolution gives you more desktop space for more efficiency at work and a more immersive movie watching or gaming experience at home. The curved panel design eliminates reflection at the edges and reduces eye strain by decreasing the amount of eye movement needed to see from edge to edge. The AUO glass panel boasts 178° viewing angles, more than 16.7 million colors, and is backed by our PixelPerfect guarantee. One HDMI 2.0 input and two HDMI 1.4 inputs are augmented by a DisplayPort 1.2 input with AMD® FreeSync support for tear‑free gaming.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

