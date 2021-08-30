Amazon’s Fall Trend Edit offers top styles for this season that are budget-friendly

Amazon has some of the best fashion pieces at affordable pricing for both men and women, and that’s exactly what you will find in its Fall Trend Edit. This includes retro pieces, head-to-toe denim, work-leisure, and more. So be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks. You will also want to check out our latest guide to Crate and Barrel’s partnership with Shinola Detroit to update your home for fall.

Amazon Fall Trend Edit Relaxed Retro

One of the most notable fall fashion trends in this edit is the Relaxed Retro look. This inspired fashion trend features varsity jackets, classic crewnecks, and casual trousers. There are over 94 items throughout this collection for men, and a standout is the Amazon Brand Goodthreads Crewneck Lambswool Sweater that’s available in an array of color options. This sweater has over 2,000 positive reviews with a 4.3/5 star rating. It’s a perfect piece to layer and it looks nice with jeans, dress pants, or joggers alike. Better yet, it’s priced at $33.

Head-to-toe denim

Another trend that can easily be created is a Head-to-Toe Denim look aka a “Canadian Tuxedo.” This is a style both men and women can wear seamlessly. A best-seller on Amazon is the Levi’s Trucker Jacket that’s priced from $29 and comes in men’s or women’s styles. This jacket is a classic piece you can wear for years to come and it also can be layered during cold weather outings. You can choose from several different wash colors and it can be machine washed for added convenience. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Amazon customers with over 7,500 reviews.

Work leisure

Work in comfort with pieces of comfort and business to give you a fashionable look. For women, one of our favorite pieces is the Pull-On Stretch Terry Pants. With a material that feels like sweatpants and a tailored hem, this style will have you looking your best while being comfortable. Just pop on a button-down blouse, blazer, and your favorite flats or heels for a polished look. Plus, they’re priced from just $20.

Finally, for men, the Amazon Essentials Lightweight Terry Sweatshirt is a perfect “Work Leisure” piece that looks nice under business coats, vests, button-down shirts, and more. This pullover is priced from $15 and also comes in several color options.

