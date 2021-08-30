TP-Link’s 6.6Gb/s Deco X90 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system returns to all-time low at $100 off

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Deco X90 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $399.99 shipped. Normally going for the $500 list price, that saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Touting an impressive tri-band speed of 6.6Gb/s over Wi-Fi 6, TP-Link’s Deco X90 system also brings an impressive range to your home network with up to 6,000-square feet of coverage. Perfect for families and shared homes, you’ll hardly be wanting for extra bandwidth even with multiple gaming, 4K streaming, smart home, and other devices connected. You’ll also find a 2.5 Gigabit and single Gigabit Ethernet port rounding out the notable features here. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 950 customers, and you can dive into our launch coverage to get a closer look. Head below for more.

Still want to give Wi-Fi 6 a try, but don’t necessarily need such blazing fast speeds? Then check out TP-Link’s Deco X20 Mesh system for $225. You’ll still garner up to 5,800-square feet of seamless mesh coverage, just at a more tenable 1.8Gb/s speed. Plus, this 3-router system is also Alexa compatible and comes backed by TP-Link’s parental controls and other features through the Deco app. Over 4,800 customers have left it with an average of 4.6/5 stars.

Of course, you can’t go wrong with Google’s Nest Wifi Mesh Router system for $70 off. Not only will you add some solid mesh connection to your home, but each router also doubles an Assistant speaker. You can find out even more in our hands-on review, or check out our latest coverage for all the details.

TP-Link Deco X90 Mesh System features:

Immerse yourself in a Wi-Fi experience like never before with lightning-fast speeds, greater capacity, and expanded coverage for homes — all shapes and sizes. Deco X90 combines the latest Wi-Fi 6 and mesh technologies together for the ultimate Wi-Fi experience. Experience a WiFi 6 tri-band network with lightning-fast speeds up to 6,600 Mbps capable of handling the data needs of all your connected devices including demanding applications such as 8K video and multiplayer cloud gaming.

