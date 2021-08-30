Google Nest Wifi mesh system doubles as Assistant speakers at $229 (Save $70)

Amazon now offers the Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router system for $229 shipped. With $70 in savings from the $299 price tag you’d normally pay, today’s offer amounts to the best discount of the year and is the second lowest of all-time. Including two of the mesh routers, this Google Nest Wifi package delivers 4,400-square feet of coverage while also supporting 80.211ac 2.2Gb/s speeds, as well. On top of its networking capabilities, there’s also the added perk of each of the nodes doubling as a Google Assistant speaker for calling up smart home controls and more. To complete the package, you’ll also find six Gigabit Ethernet ports on the system. Over 4,700 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those who can get away with only 2,200-square feet of coverage can make out for less by going with a Google Nest Wi-Fi package that only includes a single router at $169. You’ll still be able to take advantage of the built-in Assistant capabilities, but without the increased range noted above. But for smaller homes or those looking to build out their setup over time, this is a notable alternative.

Over in our networking guide, you’ll find some more affordable mesh systems on sale, alongside some Wi-Fi 6 offerings for those who’s prefer improved bandwidth over the Google-centric features found above. Check out everything right here for a closer look at other home network upgrades.

Google Nest Wifi Router features:

Nest Wifi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system These Nest Wifi devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. One Wi-Fi router plugs into your internet provider’s modem to create your Wi-Fi network The other extends the wireless network and keeps your connection fast to devices in every room. For more coverage, add Nest Wifi routers or points to your system.

