Dyson cordless vacs up to $320 off with deals from $250 + more starting at $30

The official Dyson eBay store is now offering its V8 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum in black for $279.99 shipped. Originally $600 and currently marked down from $350 to $300 at Home Depot, today’s deal is up to $320 off and at least $70 off the next best regular price we can find. Other V8-series models sit at around $370 on Amazon. Alongside a 2-year Dyson warranty and whole machine HEPA filtration, it ships with a host of attachments as well as the wall mounted storage and charging dock. This wireless stick vacuum can run for up to 40-minutes along with the ability to transform into a handheld vacuum for quick spot cleaning around the house or to tidy up the car. “Certified asthma and allergy friendly design [also] traps allergens inside the machine, instead of expelling them back into the home.” Rated 4+ stars. Head below for even more. 

More vacuum deals:

Prefer a robotic vacuum instead? This morning’s saw the Roborock Labor Day deals go live with as much as $220 in savings on its laser-guided model. And we are tracking the ECOVACS T8/AIVI smart robotic vacuums now starting from $420 for an even more high-end experience, just make sure you check out Samsung’s new Jet Bot AI+ with 3D LiDAR and the rest of our home goods deals right here as well. 

More on the Dyson V8 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum:

The Dyson V8 Motorhead cord-free vacuum is engineered to clean across all floor types. The direct-drive cleaner head delivers 150% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 cord-free vacuum. Powered by the Dyson digital motor V8, it generates even more suction than its predecessor. Up to 40 minutes of fade-free power in powerful mode and up to 25 minutes with motorized cleaner-head. 

