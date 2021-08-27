ECOVACS T8/AIVI smart robotic vacuums now up to $130 off starting at $420

The ECOVACS official Amazon storefront is now offering its DEEBOT T8 Smart Robot Vacuum for $419.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code ECOROBOT8 at checkout. Normally selling for $550, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $130 in savings to be had on one of the latest additions to the ECOVACS stable. Having launched last fall, the new DEEBOT T8 Smart Vacuum arrives with many of the features found on its flagship offering, just at a more affordable price. Ditching the camera-based object recognition on the AIVI model, this one still packs a laser guidance system and TrueDetect 3D mapping for making the most of its 3-hour cleaning time. Over 410 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Additional details below.

Though if the item recognition features noted above do catch your eye, we’re also seeing a discount on the ECOVACS OZMO T8 AIVI Robot Vacuum for $649.99 when clipping the on-page coupon at Amazon. Saving you $100 from its usual price tag, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the second-best price of the year. Sporting many of the same features as the lead deal, this one stands out with the added benefit of an onboard camera system that can detect everything from shoes to other obstacles to prevent getting held up in its cleaning session. Over 600 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Check out our hands-on review for a closer look at how this robotic vacuum performs.

And then while we’re talking about the latest from ECOVACS, be sure to check out its recent DEEBOT T8 robotic vacuum which just launched alongside a new auto-empty dock and other accessories. Otherwise, go check out iRobot’s latest robotic vacuums which are up to $500 off right now.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T8 features:

Integrated suction, sweeping and mopping in one go. The large 240ml water tank can cover over 2,000 sq. ft. of mopping. Intergraded OZMO mopping system supports 4 levels of precise water control for your varying mopping need. With advanced TrueMapping technology, T8 maps your home 2X coverage and 4x precision than previous models. It can save maps of your multi-floor home 30% faster, providing enhanced and powerful deep cleaning.

