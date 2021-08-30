eBay takes extra 15% off cert. refurb ANC headphones and more for Labor Day

With Labor Day around the corner, eBay is now launching its latest certified refurbished sale with an extra 15% off a selection of tech and more when code SAVE15LABORDAY has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Bose ANC Headphones 700 for $237.15. Having originally fetched $399, you’ll pay $379 for a new condition model at Amazon right now with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date that comes within $13 of the all-time low.

With the fall school semester now in session, having a pair of active noise canceling headphones will certainly come in handy for tackling all of the work. Bose Headphones 700 deliver just that with 20-hour battery life alongside 11-levels of audio filtering and onboard Alexa and Assistant control. Over 24,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more of our top picks from the eBay sale.

As we mentioned above, everything in today’s refurbished eBay promotion comes backed by a 2-year warranty alongside added assurance from a full refund guarantee to including accessories and more. We just recently took a hands-on look at the experience of buying from the eBay Certified Refurbished Program, and were pretty impressed by how good of a value you actually get. Which of course is only made better by the added savings.

Speaking of, here are our top picks from the sale:

Bose Headphones 700 features:

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deliver everything you expect — and things you never imagined possible. Think of them as smart headphones that let you keep your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants. Or confidently take a call with the most powerful microphone system for voice pickup. And then there’s Bose AR, a first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform that makes astonishing new audio experiences possible.

