ecobee3 lite Smart HomeKit Thermostat returns to 2021 low at $100 (Refurb, Orig. $169)

ecobee is offering its ecobee3 lite Smart HomeKit Thermostat for $99.99 shipped in refurbished condition. For comparison, it normally goes for $169 in new condition, $130 refurbished, and today’s deal matches the 2021 low that we’ve tracked. This smart thermostat allows you to use your favorite ecosystem to control it with voice commands. That’s right, you’ll find HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa for routines, automations, and other smart features. It also delivers automatic scheduling and other smart features for your heating and cooling. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 7,300 happy customers and ships with a 3-year warranty. Head below for more.

While today’s lead deal is a great price, it might be a bit more than you’re looking to spend. If that’s the case, check out Honeywell’s 7-day programmable Wi-Fi thermostat. It doesn’t offer quite the same feature set that the Nest does, but it does work with Alexa and offers a more traditional button interface as opposed to the touchscreen of today’s lead deal. But, at $68.50, it leaves an additional $31 in your pocket, which could be more tempting than the sleek look of the ecobee3 lite.

Speaking of HomeKit gear, did you see the Philips Hue mix and match end of summer sale? It ushers in a rare 15% discount on lamps, lightstrips, and much more. Also, be sure to give our smart home guide a look for other great ways to save.

More on the ecobee3 lite:

Ensure uncompromised comfort with this ecobee3 lite smart thermostat. Its DataRhythm technology provides intuitive temperature adjustment based on the current weather, family schedules, desired settings and information from room sensors for efficient operation.

