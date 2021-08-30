Govee’s new RGBICWW Flow Plus smart light bars hit $42 (Reg. $65), more from $9.50

-
AmazonSmart HomeGovee
From $9.50

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a number of its smart home products on sale. Our favorite is the its RGBICWW Flow Plus Smart Light Bars for $41.99 shipped with the code GOVEE6056M and when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $65 going rate and is the first discount we’ve tracked on this modle. Govee’s Flow Plus light features a unique RGBICWW technology that can display “rainbow-like light effects” on your wall. It works with Alexa and Assistant for voice control over your WI-Fi network and also ties into the smartphone app for customization. You can lay these lights flat, stand them up, or even mount behind a TV or monitor thanks to the included brackets. Rated 4.5/5 stars and is a #1 new release on Amazon. Head below for more.

More Govee discounts:

Don’t forget about Govee’s 30% off sitewide sale that’s still going on right now. Plus, Philips Hue is currently running a large sale that includes plenty of great items, including lamps, lightstrips, and more at 15% off.

More on the Govee Flow Plus:

  • Syncs With Your Music – With an internal high-sensitivity mic, Govee Flow Plus light bars can react and move to the beat of your music, movie, and gaming audio for an immersive sound and light experience like no other.
  • Exciting Lighting Experience – Adopts innovative RGBICWW technology to display rainbow-like light effects created from 16 millions colors. Boost your entertainment experience with dynamic presets or make your own light effects with DIY mode.
  • Voice Control Your Lighting – Works with Alexa and Google Assistant via WiFi to effortlessly control Govee Flow Plus features hands-free, including on/off, brightness, colors, and even lighting effects.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Govee

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

AZIO’s retro Bluetooth mechanical keyboard for Ma...
23andMe ancestry DNA test kits up to 35% off at Amazon,...
Bring the new Beats Studio Buds on fall workouts at an ...
UGREEN laptop stand + 5-in-1 USB-C hub sees first disco...
ecobee3 lite Smart HomeKit Thermostat returns to 2021 l...
Kershaw’s #1 best-seller Brawler folding pocket k...
Amazon’s new smart touch-free Alexa Soap Dispense...
Logitech’s G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse falls to n...
Show More Comments

Related

44% off

Govee’s new Allure RGBIC Ground Lights fall 30%, more from $14 (Up to 44% off)

From $14 Learn More
sitewide sale

Govee launches up to 30% off sitewide sale on RGB floor lamps, TV bias lighting, much more

30% off Learn More
Second-best

AZIO’s retro Bluetooth mechanical keyboard for Mac has wood accenting at $196 (Second-best)

$196 Learn More

Greenworks’ 40V blower + mulcher makes leaf cleanup a breeze at $86, more in New Green Deals

35% off

23andMe ancestry DNA test kits up to 35% off at Amazon, deals now starting from $79

$79+ Learn More
Amazon low

Bring the new Beats Studio Buds on fall workouts at an Amazon low of $130

$130 Learn More
32% off

UGREEN laptop stand + 5-in-1 USB-C hub sees first discount to $61.50, more from $12

From $12 Learn More
Reg. $120

Highly-rated family-sized 8-qt. Bella touchscreen air fryer drops to $55 for today only (Reg. $120)

$55 Learn More