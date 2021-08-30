Govee’s new RGBICWW Flow Plus smart light bars hit $42 (Reg. $65), more from $9.50

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a number of its smart home products on sale. Our favorite is the its RGBICWW Flow Plus Smart Light Bars for $41.99 shipped with the code GOVEE6056M and when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $65 going rate and is the first discount we’ve tracked on this modle. Govee’s Flow Plus light features a unique RGBICWW technology that can display “rainbow-like light effects” on your wall. It works with Alexa and Assistant for voice control over your WI-Fi network and also ties into the smartphone app for customization. You can lay these lights flat, stand them up, or even mount behind a TV or monitor thanks to the included brackets. Rated 4.5/5 stars and is a #1 new release on Amazon. Head below for more.

More Govee discounts:

Don’t forget about Govee’s 30% off sitewide sale that’s still going on right now. Plus, Philips Hue is currently running a large sale that includes plenty of great items, including lamps, lightstrips, and more at 15% off.

More on the Govee Flow Plus:

Syncs With Your Music – With an internal high-sensitivity mic, Govee Flow Plus light bars can react and move to the beat of your music, movie, and gaming audio for an immersive sound and light experience like no other.

Exciting Lighting Experience – Adopts innovative RGBICWW technology to display rainbow-like light effects created from 16 millions colors. Boost your entertainment experience with dynamic presets or make your own light effects with DIY mode.

Voice Control Your Lighting – Works with Alexa and Google Assistant via WiFi to effortlessly control Govee Flow Plus features hands-free, including on/off, brightness, colors, and even lighting effects.

