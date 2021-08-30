Home Depot discounts RYOBI, RIDGID, and Milwaukee tools by as much as $570

This week only, as part of its Special Buy of the Week, Home Depot offers a wide selection of tools from RIDGID, RYOBI, and Milwaukee at up to $570 off. Shipping is free across the board as well as no-cost in-store pickup on most items. Our favorite is the Milwaukee M18 3-tool Combo Kit for $299. Down from $476, you’re saving $177 here, or 37% from its normal going rate. This combo kit includes a drill/driver, impact driver, and random orbit sander alongside four 2.0Ah batteries and a bag. With all of these tools, you’ll have just about everything you’ll need to get started with DIY projects. Plus, Milwaukee’s M18 line of tools is fairly expansive, and the four batteries that you’re getting here today are compatible with other products in the family. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Shop the rest of the sale right here, and head below for more.

While you’ll find that the M18 kit is great for getting started with higher-end tools, there are plenty of other ways to save at Home Depot today.

More tool deals at Home Depot:

Don’t miss out on Home Depot’s Labor Day sale that’s already in full swing. Plus, our handy tools guide is a must-see if you’re looking for other ways to save on DIY projects and more.

More on the Milwaukee 3-tool Combo Kit:

The Milwaukee M18 Cordless Lithium-Ion 2-Tool Combo Kit includes the M18 Compact Drill/Driver (2606-20) and M18 1/4 in. Hex Impact Driver (2656-20). The M18 cordless system’s patented technologies and electronics, innovative motor design, and superior ergonomics provide users with the most efficient blend of power, weight, and performance in its class. The compact drill/driver and impact driver are powered by Milwaukee REDLITHIUM CP1.5 lithium-ion batteries, delivering more torque, more power, and longer run-time than the competition.

