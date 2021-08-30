Logitech’s G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse falls to new low at $85, more from $100

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Logitech G PRO gaming accessories headlined by its G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse at $84.99 shipped. Down from a list price of $130 and normal going rate over the past month of around $110, today’s deal beats our last mention by $7 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Logitech’s G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse is among the company’s higher-end peripherals and delivers an Esports-grade 25,600DPI sensor to your desk. You’ll also find 48 hour battery life, customizable lighting, and seven total buttons (with four being programmable) so you can set it up exactly how you need. Over 7,600 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $100.

For other ways to upgrade your gaming setup, consider picking up a SanDisk Ultra 1TB NVMe SSD for $95. This deal ends at midnight so you’ll want to take advantage of the discount before it goes away. Plus, we’re tracking some Govee discounts on RGBWW lighting and more from $9.50, so be sure to give that roundup a look and find out if there’s something on sale for you.

Designed over two years with direct input from many professional esports players, Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse is built to the exacting standards of some of the world’s top esports professionals. PRO Wireless gaming mouse is purpose built for extreme performance and includes the latest and most advanced technologies available. Featuring Lightspeed technology, PRO Wireless overcomes the limitations of latency, connectivity and power to provide rock solid and super-fast 1 mms report rate connection. 

