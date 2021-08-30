SanDisk Ultra 1TB M.2 NVMe Internal SSD down at $95 for today only (Reg. up to $230)

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the SanDisk Ultra 1TB PCIe Gen 3 x4 NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive for $94.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $230 at Best Buy, this model sells for $139 at Newegg and is now up to $135 off for the lowest price we can find. Just for comparison’s sake, there are plenty of comparable SSDs on Amazon start at $100 and go up from there. This one can move data at up to up to 2,400MB/s. It comes in a single-sided M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe form-factor, “making it ideal for your next custom build or system upgrade.” According to SanDisk, it is specifically designed for “everyday computing, gaming, and performance computing.” Int also carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below.

While there are options out there around the price as today’s lead deal, you will find some more affordable options of drop down to the 500GB capacity. The Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD 500GB M.2 NVMe Interface Internal Solid-State Drive comes in at $80 shipped and carries stellar ratings from over 27,000 Amazon customers with even faster speeds than today’s lead deal.

You’ll also want to swing by our previous PNY internal SSD roundup for some solid offers on its speedy 5,600MB/s options. The deals start from $80 and even include some Heatsink-equipped models and more. Then check out these WD My Passport SSDs and desktop drives at up to $160 off and our hands-on video review for the WD Black D30 as well.

More on the SanDisk Ultra M.2 1TB SSD:

Build a system that keeps up with you with the SanDisk Ultra® M.2 NVMe 3D SSD. Whether you’re upgrading your current PC or building a new one from scratch, get lightning-fast, ultra-responsive performance in a powerful yet price-conscious drive. Sequential write speeds of up to 1,950MB/s ensure fast booting and rapid data transfer. Accelerate with next-gen NVMe performance to boot faster, work smarter and play longer.

