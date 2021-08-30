Save up to 27% on Roku 4K AirPlay 2/HomeKit streaming media players from $29

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Roku streaming media players headlined by the all-new Express 4K+ 2021 model at $29 shipped. Having dropped from a $40 price tag, you’re looking at 27% in savings with today’s offer matching the all-time low and undercutting our previous mention by $1. Delivering an impressive roster of stats in an affordable package, Roku’s new Express 4K+ arrives with all of the features you’d expect ranging from access to everything from Netflix and Hulu to Disney+ and more. This model also sports a refreshed remote that has a dedicated Apple TV+ button alongside other favorites, as well as both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support. As a #1 new release, over 4,600 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Roku streaming media player discounts:

As great as these discounts are for upgrading an existing home theater with newer smart features and the like, your setup may call for an entirely new display. If that’s the route you’re looking to take, this morning also saw Sony’s 2021 Google Assistant 4K OLED TV go on sale with $550 in savings. Delivering a pretty compelling movie night experience, you’re looking at plenty of notable features to make this model a worthy addition to your at-home setup.

Roku Express 4K+ features:

Roku Express 4K+ is the easy way to start streaming in brilliant 4K picture and vivid HDR color. Enjoy a smooth streaming experience with faster wireless performance, even with multiple streaming devices connected to your network. Power up your TV, adjust the volume, and control your streaming with the included Roku Voice Remote. Use your voice to quickly search, turn captions on, and more.

