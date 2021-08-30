Sony’s 2021 Google Assistant 4K OLED TV + $50 GC, 4-yr. warranty now $1,597 ($550 off)

BuyDig is now offering the 2021 model 65-inch LG A1 Series 4K HDR Smart OLED TV for $1,596.99 shipped with a $50 Visa gift card. It also ships with a bonus 4-year warranty. Regularly up to $2,100, this is as much as $553 in savings with the included gift card and the lowest price we can find. It is also on sale at Amazon and Best Buy from $1,597, but you won’t get the added gift card and extended warranty. This 65-inch 4K display packs in over 8 million pixels for “intense color and infinite contrast” alongside Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos with built-in Google Assistant and Alexa voice commands. Apple HomeKit support is also joined by three HDMI ports, a pair of USB jacks, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More 4K TV deals below.

For something even more affordable that will still bring a 65-inch 4K display to your setup, take a look at this highly-rated Insignia Smart 4K model at just $550 shipped. It won’t have as many bells and whistles but it will still provide direct access to your streaming services at a fraction of the price.

Then head over to our previous 4K TV roundup where you’ll find a host of options starting from $500 including Samsung, Hisense, LG, and Sony options. You’re looking over $1,500 in savings in some cases and you can browse through everything right here. Then dive into our home theater hub for even more discounts including Anker’s smart 2.1-channel Nebula Soundbar and more.

More on the LG A1 Series 4K HDR Smart OLED TV:

OLED DISPLAY: Watch your content come to life in over 8 million pixels. Each pixel turns on and off independently so you’ll see your content with perfect black, over a billion rich colors and infinite contrast for a viewing experience like no other.

a7 GEN 4 AI PROCESSOR: Catch every detail with the smooth, crisp picture brought to you by our a7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K. It adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically with AI Picture and AI Sound, while AI 4K Upscaling authentically calibrates every scene.

