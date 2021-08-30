Twelve South’s BookBook cases cover your iPhone, iPad, and MacBook in leather from $42

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Twelve South BookBook leather accessories for iPhone, MacBook, iPad, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the iPhone 12 mini Wallet Folio Case at $58.36. Down from $70, you’re looking at over $11 in savings with today’s offer coming within $1 of our previous mention and marking the second-best of the year. Covering your iPhone 12 mini in a full-grain leather cover, the Twelve South BookBook case delivers added protection. That’s alongside the convenience of a built-in wallet folio on the front that can magnetically snap to the back of the more rugged case. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 960 customers. Head below for more.

Twelve South BookBook cases:

First, go check out our recent review of the more recent Twelve South MagSafe wallet which we dove into with a Tested with 9to5Toys review. Otherwise for a more streamlined way to refresh your everyday carry, Twelve South’s MagSafe SurfacePad delivers a similar iPhone 12 experience with a thinner leather build. Get a closer look in our review.

Twelve South BookBook for iPhone 12 mini features:

BookBook is hand finished out of full-grain leather that patinas over time and softens with age. Microfiber inside prevents scratching, while the separate magnetic case protects your iPhone with a raised exterior edge. BookBook was designed to replace your wallet + phone case. There are interior slots along with a side pocket for folded bills/receipts. No more forgetting your wallet or your iPhone when hurrying out the door!

