Anker’s PowerHouse portable power stations now up to 30% off starting at $180

-
AmazonAnker
Save 30% From $180

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its portable power stations headlined by the PowerHouse 200 for $179.99 when code ANKERSD1702 has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free across the board. Down from the usual $260 going rate, you’re looking at $80 in savings with today’s offer marking the second-best price we’ve seen and lowest in several months. Ideal for everything from tagging along on camping trips or tailgates to having some backup power on-hand at a moment’s notice. PowerHouse 200 arrives with a 57600mAh internal battery that pairs with an AC outlet on top of two 2.4A USB-A slots, a USB-C PD output, and AC car port. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 500 customers. Head below for more.

Other Anker portable power station deals:

For a more portable power solution, don’t forget that this morning saw Spigen’s USB-C PocketBoost go on sale for $17.50. While it won’t deliver as much juice for refueling gear on-the-go as any of Anker’s power stations, it will provide 10000mAh to recharge iPhones and other accessories away from the outlet with 50% in savings attached.

Anker Powerhouse 200 features:

Pump out the power for mobile devices, emergency equipment, computers, and small appliances. Charge a MacBook Pro over 5 times, a phone over 12, or even run small appliances like mini-fridges for over 4 hours. Replenish PowerHouse’s cell capacity via a USB-C Power Delivery car or wall charger, or an AC power adapter. Compatible with 5-22V DC output solar chargers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Instant Pot Vortex 6-qt. Air Fryer from $66.50 shipped ...
Anker’s eufy Apple Health and Google Fit Smart Sc...
Save 20% or more on back to school essentials in Amazon...
Save up to 26% on NETGEAR gaming Wi-Fi 6 routers and ra...
Spigen’s USB-C PocketBoost 10000mAh Power Bank no...
Apple’s Smart Battery cases for iPhone 11 Pro/Max...
Logitech’s K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard s...
Waterpik’s Sonic-Fusion 2.0 electric toothbrush h...
Show More Comments

Related

ECOFLOW 6-outlet 1800W power station is $351 off, more in New Green Deals

Shop now

Anker starts the week with discounted webcams, chargers, more from $16

From $16 Learn More
50% off

Huk Fishing Apparel from $15 during its End of Summer Event: T-Shirts, shorts, more

from $15 Learn More
Reg. $40

Today’s best game deals: Tony Hawk 1 + 2 $24, Forza Motorsport 7 $10, L.A. Noire $25, more

$24 Learn More
Save now

Apple’s Summer Movie Extravaganza is packed with Pixar, MCU, classics, much more from $5

From $5 Learn More
50% off

Instant Pot Vortex 6-qt. Air Fryer from $66.50 shipped (Reg. $100) + more from $36

From $36 Learn More

Twelve South intros new mini StayGo USB-C hub for iPad and MacBook with 4K HDMI

Reg. $45

Anker’s eufy Apple Health and Google Fit Smart Scale is yours for $28 today (Reg. $45)

$28 Learn More