Anker’s PowerHouse portable power stations now up to 30% off starting at $180

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its portable power stations headlined by the PowerHouse 200 for $179.99 when code ANKERSD1702 has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free across the board. Down from the usual $260 going rate, you’re looking at $80 in savings with today’s offer marking the second-best price we’ve seen and lowest in several months. Ideal for everything from tagging along on camping trips or tailgates to having some backup power on-hand at a moment’s notice. PowerHouse 200 arrives with a 57600mAh internal battery that pairs with an AC outlet on top of two 2.4A USB-A slots, a USB-C PD output, and AC car port. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 500 customers. Head below for more.

Other Anker portable power station deals:

For a more portable power solution, don’t forget that this morning saw Spigen’s USB-C PocketBoost go on sale for $17.50. While it won’t deliver as much juice for refueling gear on-the-go as any of Anker’s power stations, it will provide 10000mAh to recharge iPhones and other accessories away from the outlet with 50% in savings attached.

Anker Powerhouse 200 features:

Pump out the power for mobile devices, emergency equipment, computers, and small appliances. Charge a MacBook Pro over 5 times, a phone over 12, or even run small appliances like mini-fridges for over 4 hours. Replenish PowerHouse’s cell capacity via a USB-C Power Delivery car or wall charger, or an AC power adapter. Compatible with 5-22V DC output solar chargers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!