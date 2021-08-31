Spigen’s USB-C PocketBoost 10000mAh Power Bank now $17.50 at Amazon (50% off)

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is offering its PocketBoost 10000mAh Power Bank Charger for $17.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use code PM5V2RS5 at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $35, this is a solid 50% price drop, one of the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. This is a USB-C, 10000mAh power bank with Power Delivery technology and Quick Charge 3.0 (QC 3.0) that can juice your gear back up at 18W. The “carry on-safe” power bank features USB-C and USB-A with ability to charge two devices simultaneously and all of the cables you’ll need included in the box. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon’s powerbank section at under $17 will highlight just how notable today’s lead deal really is. The only options we can find there come via brands we aren’t particularly familiar with or just don’t have enough reviews for recommendation. If you’re in the market for trustworthy power bank to refill your gear on-the-go, today’s lead deal is a great option.

Then head over to our smartphone accessories hub for additional deals including Apple’s Smart Battery cases, the Twelve South BookBook cases, this LectroFanMicro2 sleep machine, and the OtterBox MagSafe Folio Wallet for iPhone 12 mini, just to name a few. We are also still tracking a great deal on Apple’s official MagSafe charger and more right here.

More on the Spigen PocketBoost 10000mAh Power Bank:

Power Delivery: Power Delivery (PD) Technology applied for lightning fast USB Type C charging; charge a wide range of USB C devices!

Quick Charge 3.0 (QC 3.0) Compatible: Charge a QC 3.0 enabled device at up to 18W with the Spigen PocketBoost. Charge the device from 0% – 50% in 30 minutes!

Dual Ports: With a USB C Port and a USB A port charge two smartphones at the same time!

High Capacity: With 10000mAh capacity charge your smartphones for hours!

