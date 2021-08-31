Blue’s Yeti X Pro USB mic with built-in broadcast FX plummets to $99 (Save $101)

Amazon is offering the Blue Yeti X Professional Streaming USB Microphone for $99 shipped in the World of Warcraft Edition colorway. This normally goes for the $200 list price, with today’s massive $101 discount undercutting last week’s mention by $41 the classic Blackout edition by $70. The Blue Yeti X employs a four capsule condenser array to deliver that crisp, pro-quality sound the brand is known for. Perfect for streamers, you’ll find plenty of voice modulators and other goodies in store with the included VO!CE software. And for WoW fans, this limited edition design features laser-etched runes and unique Warcraft voice presets. Over 2,700 customers have left it an average of 4.7/5 stars. See more details below.

For gamers and streamers working on a budget, TONOR’s popular USB microphone kit might be a better fit at just $28. You won’t walk away with the four-pattern versatility that Blue offers, but this handy little microphone does feature anti-vibration technology, plus a shock-mount and pop-filter for cleaner recordings. It comes equipped with a desktop tripod, but you can swap that out for an adjustable boom arm and still only spend less than half of what you would on our lead deal.

Though if you’re after a professional streaming setup, then you can’t go wrong with Elgato’s 17-inch Ring Light down to $160. While it’s certainly an investment, the dual-layer diffusion with variable temperature and brightness make this 2,500-lumen machine well worth the cost. Though if you’re still on the fence, you can find even more streaming deals tucked away in our dedicated gaming guide.

More on the Blue Yeti X USB Mic:

  • Blue VO!CE Software Including Advanced Voice Modulation with Warcraft Presets – Transforms your voice with the sound of legendary World of Warcraft characters
  • Warcraft HD Audio Samples – Entertain your stream audience using hundreds of HD audio samples from Shadowlands and the World of Warcraft universe
  • Custom World of Warcraft Design – Combines a sleek Battle Grey finish with elegant gold accents and the official World of Warcraft logo for a powerful on-stream aesthetic
  • Customizable Laser Etched LED Warcraft Runes – Use preset Warcraft color schemes or create a custom look to match your on-stream aesthetic

