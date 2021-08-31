Feel picture-perfect with Elgato’s professional 17-inch ring light at all-time low of $160 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Elgato 17-inch Professional Ring Light for $159.99 shipped. Originally going for $200, this rare discount saves you up to 20% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Touting an ultra-bright 2500-lumen output, this ring light is built to bring a professional edge to your photos, steams, and other content. Each of the pro-grade OSRAM LEDs goes through a dual-layer diffusion to achieve “a vibrant glow that falls gently on the face.” The sliding brightness and color warmth is adjustable from the app, with a camera mount and C-clamp rounding out the hardware here. Over 300 customers have left it with a 4.6/5 star rating, and you can dive into our hands-on review to get a closer look.

Though if you aren’t deadset on the latest and greatest, this #1 best-seller still offers plenty of lighting power for only $30. Sporting a 10-inch build, Sensyne’s ring light kit comes complete with an extendable 50-inch tripod, phone stand, and wireless shutter. The ring light also offers 30 unique brightness and color warmth combinations, as well as a maneuverable fixture so you can get the perfect angle for your next shoot. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 38,000 customers.

Looking for more ways to elevate your home studio? Just head over to our Mac accessories guide.

More on Elgato’s 17-inch Ring Light:

Control via the onboard buttons or app on Mac/Windows/iPhone/Android

2500-lumen output and completely dimmable

2900 – 7000 K produces warm to cold white

Premium OSRAM LEDs ensure flicker-free video

Edge-lit architecture with multi-layer diffusion provides even illumination that’s easy on the eyes

