Feel picture-perfect with Elgato’s professional 17-inch ring light at all-time low of $160 (20% off)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesElgato
Save 20% $160
Elgato Ring Light hovering over a monitor in a streaming setup

Amazon is offering the Elgato 17-inch Professional Ring Light for $159.99 shipped. Originally going for $200, this rare discount saves you up to 20% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Touting an ultra-bright 2500-lumen output, this ring light is built to bring a professional edge to your photos, steams, and other content. Each of the pro-grade OSRAM LEDs goes through a dual-layer diffusion to achieve “a vibrant glow that falls gently on the face.” The sliding brightness and color warmth is adjustable from the app, with a camera mount and C-clamp rounding out the hardware here. Over 300 customers have left it with a 4.6/5 star rating, and you can dive into our hands-on review to get a closer look.

Though if you aren’t deadset on the latest and greatest, this #1 best-seller still offers plenty of lighting power for only $30. Sporting a 10-inch build, Sensyne’s ring light kit comes complete with an extendable 50-inch tripod, phone stand, and wireless shutter. The ring light also offers 30 unique brightness and color warmth combinations, as well as a maneuverable fixture so you can get the perfect angle for your next shoot. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 38,000 customers.

Looking for more ways to elevate your home studio? Just head over to our Mac accessories guide. We’re adding new deals every day on things like this highly-rated dual-monitor mount down to $30, or Logitech’s multi-device Bluetooth keyboard at an all-time low of 25% off.

More on Elgato’s 17-inch Ring Light:

  • Control via the onboard buttons or app on Mac/Windows/iPhone/Android
  • 2500-lumen output and completely dimmable
  • 2900 – 7000 K produces warm to cold white
  • Premium OSRAM LEDs ensure flicker-free video
  • Edge-lit architecture with multi-layer diffusion provides even illumination that’s easy on the eyes

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Elgato

About the Author

Makita’s 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set falls to $15 P...
Amazon’s 15-in-1 Multi-Tool Pocket Knife within c...
LG’s just-released Tone Free ANC Earbuds have a U...
Roborock Labor Day deals start now with up to $220 off ...
Sony’s PS5-ready 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV touts 12...
Upgrade your home with four meross smart light switches...
Score the second-best price yet on Razer’s new Bo...
Yamaha’s underwater Seascooter falls to 2021 low ...
Show More Comments

Related

$102.50 off

Upgrade your Zoom calls with this #1 best-selling ring light kit for $57.50 (Up to $102.50 off)

$57.50 Learn More
Save $85

Greenworks 48V 20-inch Electric Mowers now up to $120 off at new lows from $280

From $280 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone 12 mini $300 off, MagSafe cases from $20, Home Depot Labor Day sale, more

Learn More
Reg. $120

Monoprice’s 22-inch Charcoal Grill is ready for tailgates at $72 shipped (40% off)

$72 Learn More
1-year low

Makita’s 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set falls to $15 Prime shipped (1-year low)

$15 Learn More
Orig. $1,650

MSI’s 10th Gen i7/RTX 2070 Super falls to new low at $350 off (Refurb, Orig. $1,650)

$350 off Learn More
Save $60

LEGO’s 6,000-piece Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle falls to new low of $340 (Save $60)

$340 Learn More
Reg. $13+

Amazon’s 15-in-1 Multi-Tool Pocket Knife within cents of all-time low at $9.50 + more

$9.50 Learn More