Delipow’s rechargeable AAA station includes the charger plus eight batteries at just $12 (Save $8)

Delipow Battery Store (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering an 8-pack of its AAA Rechargeable Batteries with Charger for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code 40KRBDLK at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from its $20 normal going rate, today’s deal beats our last similar mention from Delipow which offered eight AA batteries and a charger for $15. While you most likely have some single-use AAA batteries around the house, it’s time to start converting to rechargeable alternatives. This helps reduce waste in landfills and also keeps more cash in your pocket over time. Today’s deal delivers eight AAA batteries, which are used around many homes in things like remotes, as well as a charger so you’re ready to go as soon as it arrives. Rated 4.4/5 stars from hundreds of happy shoppers.

If you already have a charger, spend $9 or less to pick up eight more AAA batteries. They’re from Amazon Basics and carry a stellar 4.6/5 star rating from over 135,000 customers. The only downside to going with this option is you’ll have to supply your own charger. But, if that’s not a problem for you, then this is a great alternative to today’s lead deal.

On the energy-saving and green side of sales, today’s discount is far from the only one we’ve found. You’ll see that our green deals guide, and subsequent daily roundup, are chock full of fantastic deals. We’re still tracking great deals on the ecobee3 lite Smart HomeKit Thermostat and much more.

More on the Delipow Rechargeable Batteries:

Rechargeable AA AAA Battery charger with smart LCD screen display indicates the whole charging process for the AA AAA batteries; “CHG” indicates charging. “ERROR” indicates battery damaged or installation error; Standard Input: DC 5V 2A.

AAA 1100mAh rechargeable batteries*8, LCD Battery Charger*1, AAA battery storage case *2; High capacity, recharge up to 1200 cycles, long lasting, save lots of money.

With Independent charging channels, 4 slots, can charge 1/2/3/4 pieces Ni-MH Ni-CD AA AAA rechargeable batteries freely. After in full, trickle charged mode will help maximize the capacity of battery to full.

