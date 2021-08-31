Bring some Nintendo stylings to your Apple TV Siri Remote with elago’s $14 case

elago’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its R4 Retro Apple TV Siri Remote Case for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $16, which is what you’ll pay for other styles right now, today’s offer amounts to the very first discount we’ve seen since launching earlier this summer. Comprised of a soft silicone, this elago R4 case brings some retro stylings to your Siri TV remote inspired by classic Nintendo consoles. So alongside helping keep it protected from damage, it’ll also provide some more unique vibes to your home theater setup. Rated 5/5 stars so far. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the retro stylings will want to check out the more basic elago R2 case instead. This one packs the same silicone design as the lead deal, but trades in the classic Nintendo stylings for a more simplistic design that also enters at a more affordable price tag. Clocking in at $9, this will help protect your remote while bringing some added grip into the mix, too.

Though speaking of elago’s latest, we recently saw the release of its new R5 Locator Case for the latest Siri Remote. Standing out from either of the options above, it arrives with a slot to place in one of Apple’s AirTags in order to help ensure you never misplace the remote again. Get a closer look in our coverage right here.

elago R4 Retro Apple TV Siri Remote Case features:

Unlike other generic cases that offer low quality materials and mediocre shock protection, the elago 2021 r4 retro case case is made with a premium silicone that protects your apple TV remote from drops and other mishaps from daily use. Purchase with confidence because the elago intelli cases are the most bought amazon cases compatible with Apple TV Siri Remote. We have brought back the same features and quality customers have experienced with the older r4 made for past generation remotes.

