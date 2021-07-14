elago brings item finding to the Apple TV Siri Remote with new AirTags-compatible case

Today, elago is launching its latest Apple accessory, this time looking to outfit your new Siri Remote for the Apple TV with item finding capabilities. Protecting the remote in a soft silicone material, it has an even more unique feature of letting you place one of Apple’s new AirTags inside for making lost remotes a thing of the past. Head below for all of the details on the new elago R5 Locator Case.

elago debuts new R5 Locator Case for latest Siri Remote

elago is one of our favorite Apple accessory makers here at 9to5Toys, with its lineup of cases, docks, and stands entering at more affordable price points than many of the more premium options out there. Now the brand is continuing that with its latest case geared towards the recently-refreshed Apple TV Siri Remote.

We’ve seen versions in the past that look to bring some retro gaming stylings into the mix, but the new elago R5 Locator Case lives up to its name by packing an even more unique feature. The black silicone case may not be as notable in the looks department, but it stands out from all of the offerings on the market by sporting the ability to bring in tracking features thanks to a slot in Apple’s new AirTags.

The new elago case is designed specifically for the new Siri Remote, which arrived earlier in the year with the new Apple TV. It covers the device with the usual soft silicone material we’re used to seeing from the brand’s other releases. It’s available in a black colorway and delivers a form factor added a little extra padding on the bottom in order to make room for a cavity inside to hold an AirTag.

The new elago R5 Locator Case is now available for purchase at Amazon. It enters with a $14.99 price tag, which is in line with many of the brand’s other offerings. It, of course, does not include an AirTag, which you’ll have to provide yourself.

9to5Toys’ Take

Given how one of the biggest complaints of the new Siri Remote is its lack of item-finding capabilities that AirTags delivered, the new elago R5 Locator Case certainly arrives to fill in a highly-requested feature. Sure, that might end up adding some bulk, but the peace of mind of being able to easily hunt down the remote at a moment’s notice with the precision finding features from Apple’s item finders is sure to be a worthy trade-off.

