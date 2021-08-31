Roborock Labor Day deals start now with up to $220 off and deals starting from $180

As part of its Labor Day deals, the official Roborock Amazon storefront is now offering a deep price drop on its S6 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop at $379.99 shipped. Carrying a $650 list price and more regularly selling for around $600 at Amazon, this is at least $220 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is a great chance to score a $600 autonomous cleaning machine at a fraction of the price with the ability to both vacuum and mop your floors for you. Multi-floor mapping, laser-guided navigation, custom no-go zones, smartphone control, Alexa support, and more are all onboard here alongside the included charging dock, adjustable water flow, and selective room cleaning. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers. More deals below from $180.

More Roborock Labor Day price drops:

Just for comparison sake, today’s vacuum and mop combo deal is about $20 more than Anker’s comparable RoboVac L70 Hybrid model. This one can also mop up after the vacuuming is done and currently comes in at $359 shipped via Amazon. Don’t need the mopping included? Just grab an Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX for $170 shipped and call it a day.

Make sure you check out Samsung’s new Jet Bot AI+ with 3D LiDAR as well as these ongoing offers on the ECOVACS T8/AIVI smart robotic vacuums with up to $130 in savings and deals starting from $420 for an even more high-end experience.

Then go browse through our home goods guide for additional deals on household essentials, grills, shower heads, furniture upgrades, and more.

More on the Roborock S6 Robotic Vacuum and Mop:

Astonishingly efficient: Using adaptive routing with edge optimized cleaning, S6 gives you comprehensive room cleaning fast.

Multi-floor Mapping: Save multiple maps, along with No-go Zones for each level, all recognized automatically by the robot.

Convenient Selective Room Cleaning: Choose which rooms to be clean, and schedule cleaning for specific rooms.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!