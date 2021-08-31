Sense Energy Monitor lets you know just how much electricity you’re using at a low of $234

Amazon is offering the Sense Energy Monitor for $234 shipped. Down 22% from its normal going rate, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $5. The Sense Energy Monitor helps you to see how much power your home is using. The app will give tips on ways to save cash by turning different things off when they’re not actively being used. There’s real-time data on iOS, Android, and the web, which lets you track how much power your home has used down to the minute. Sense mounts into your home’s electrical panel and is fully certified by both the ETL and Intertek. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Instead of Sense, you could instead opt for the Emporia Smart Home Energy Monitor. It comes with 16 50A circuit level sensors that allow you to track things on a circuit level instead of just at the primary energy leg. It allows for real-time monitoring as well as solar/net metering should you need that. Plus, at $150, you’re saving a decent bit here while getting a slightly different experience.

On the energy-saving and green side of sales, today’s discount is far from the only one we’ve found. You’ll see that our green deals guide, and subsequent daily roundup, are chock full of fantastic deals. We’re still tracking great deals on the ecobee3 lite Smart HomeKit Thermostat and much more.

Sense Energy Monitor features:

Sense saves you energy and money by providing insight into your home’s energy use and activity.

Track how much electricity you’re using, what time your kids got home, or when someone leaves the basement light on. Sense identifies patterns in your energy use to help your family be more efficient, informed, and secure.

Real-time data through our iOS, Android, and web apps.

