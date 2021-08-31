SimpliSafe debuts first Outdoor Cam with 1080p recording and 140-degree field of view

Today, SimpliSafe is expanding its arsenal of home security offerings with its very first water-resistant camera. Entering with 1080p recording and a 140-degree field of view, the new SimpliSafe Outdoor Cam arrives with a effortless setup, battery-powered design, and integration with the wider range of security offerings from the company. Head below for all of the details.

SimpliSafe launches first Outdoor Cam

SimpliSafe is one of the more established brands in the DIY home security system market, and today it’s launching its latest accessory to round out the protection. Entering just in time for the holiday shopping season, the new Outdoor Cam from SimpliSafe debuts as the first of its kind in the brand’s ecosystem.

While not the first weather-resistant camera on the market by any means, the new SimpliSafe Outdoor Cam arrives with many of the features you’d expect. Most importantly, the latest release can stand up to the elements, thanks to an IP65 dust- and water-resistance rating that pairs the ability or withstand temperatures on both sides of the extremes ranging from -20F to 113F.

Feature-wise, the entire package is centered around a 1080p HD sensor that pairs with a 140-degree ultrawide field of view and eight-times digital zoom. Staples like two-way talk also make a debut, which arrive alongside HDR and a built-in motion-activated spotlight for color night vision recording.

One of the more compelling features on the SimpliSafe Outdoor Cam is its easy setup, which can be installed in less than five minutes, thanks to the pretty novel screw-in mount and magnetic mounting system. With the camera being battery-powered, there’s no need to worry about running any wires, either. And on that note, you can expect to go around three to six months on a single charge before needing to top off the removable battery pack.

On the flip side, the one drawback to the new release is that this isn’t a standalone offering. You’ll need to pair the new SimpliSafe Outdoor Cam with one of the brand’s security systems in order to integrate the camera into your setup. It does pair over Wi-Fi, thanks to two built-in antennas, but relies on SimpliSafe’s existing backend to drive the experience.

Now available ahead of the holiday shopping season

Entering at $169.99, the new SimpliSafe Outdoor Cam is now available for purchase directly from the company’s online storefront. There are also some additional accessories arriving to fill out the experience, including a $29.99 extra battery and 25-foot IP65 power cable at $49.99. Then later this fall, SimpliSafe will ship a companion solar panel at $79.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I can see the $170 price tag being a bit steep to convince any home owners to make the jump over to SimpliSafe just to score the Outdoor Cam, the entire package certainly looks to be quite compelling for those already using the security system.

