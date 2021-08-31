Timex x Coca-Cola collection makes time for peace, love, and harmony with 3 new watches

Timex collaborates with Coca-Cola with three new spectacular watch styles. The collection was designed with a retro vibe and with bright colors and ’70s illustrations. Pricing of the watches starts at $89, and Timex offers free delivery on all orders. The packaging is also phenomenal, with limed-edition and scratch-free boxes with the logos throughout. Be sure to find more details about each of the three watches in the Timex x Coca-Cola below.

Half a century ago, the simple act of sharing a Coke® became a rally cry for‌tolerance and hope. Today, we’re proud to honor the enduring spirit of‌ Coca-Cola’s legendary “Hilltop” commercial with three commemorative styles‌that inspire us to make time for what matters — peace, love and harmony.

Timex T80 x Coca-Cola Watch

The Timex T80 x Coca-Cola Watch was designed to inspire us to make time for what matters. This digital watch features nostalgic ’70s-inspired designs, including a floral pattern and groovy details. It also has an alarm feature, and it lights up in the dark so you can always see the time. The stainless steel watch band is adjustable, and it’s unisex.

Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch

A stainless steel bracelet watch is timeless, and in this collection, the design is unique. In the face is a peace logo, and it’s said to be a “reminder to embrace opportunities for connection and move through the world with compassion.” This watch is water-resistant up to 50 meters, and the bracelet design can easily be adjustable. Plus, the dial features glow-in-the-dark markers so you can easily read the time in low light. It’s priced at $189 and would make a fantastic gift idea as well.

Fabric Strap Watch

The last watch in this collection is the Timex Standard Fabric Strap Watch. This style has a large Coca-Cola design throughout the face, and the watch strap has an easy release, which is convenient. The dial also lights up, and the bottom of the watch dial also has a logo of the Timex x Coca-Cola 1971 design. This watch again can be worn by anyone and is priced at $99.

