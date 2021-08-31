Save up to $519 on iPhone 11/Pro/Max in Woot’s latest cert. refurb sale, more from $90

Through the end of today, Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation iPhones headlined by the iPhone 11 in certified refurbished condition starting at $459.99 for the 64GB model. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Typically fetching $699 or more, today’s offer amounts to $239 while beating our previous mention by $20 in order to mark a new all-time low. You can also save on the higher storage tier configurations, as well as iPhone 11 Pro from $629.99 and 11 Pro Max models at up to $519 off.

Whether you’re looking for a more affordable way to get yourself or a family member in the iOS 15 action this fall, Apple’s iPhone 11 series handsets arrive with plenty of value for those who can get away without the latest and greatest. Centered around a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display on the iPhone 11, you’re also looking at Face ID and the 12MP dual camera array that’s all powered by the A13 Bionic chip. Includes a 90-day warranty. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Other iPhone deals at Woot:

To start off the week, we saw a notable price cut go live on Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air that drops a variety of models to the second-best prices yet. Delivering $99 in savings across the board, you’ll find everything from entry-level models to cellular offerings and more. That’s of course alongside everything else in our Apple guide, as well.

iPhone 11 features:

