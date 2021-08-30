Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air returns to second-best prices yet at $99 off

-
From $500 $99 off

Amazon is now taking $99 off nearly the entire selection of Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air with free shipping across the board. Available in all of the different colors, you’ll find entry-level Wi-Fi 64GB models starting at $499.99 alongside cellular configurations and higher-capacity offerings included. Today’s discounts are matching the second-best prices to date across the board, as well.

For those who want to bring home one of the more recent iPadOS experiences, but don’t need the power of the M1 Pro models, going with the latest iPad Air instead is worth a look. It delivers much of the same form-factor, just centered around 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. Powered by the new A14 Bionic processor, there’s also the grand return of Touch ID in the power button alongside USB-C charging and 10-hour battery life. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Making for one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market, those who plan to benefit from any of those will want to use their savings to pick up he second-generation Apple Pencil alongside their new iPadOS device. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, it’s a must-have accessory.

A new work week is now underway, and so too are a collection of discounts in our Apple guide. You can still score an Amazon all-time low on Apple’s official MagSafe charger at $30 ahead of the iPhone 13 releasing next month, alongside up to $149 in savings on the latest M1 MacBook Air.

iPad Air features:

With a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and True Tone for a more comfortable viewing experience.1 Powered by the new A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine for 4K video editing, music creation, and next-level games—all with ease. Featuring fast, easy, and secure Touch ID, advanced cameras, USB-C, and support for versatile accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

