Save up to 50% on D-Link’s smart outdoor camera, dual outlet smart plugs, from $20

Amazon is now discounting a selection of D-Link smart home accessories headlined by the Outdoor Security Spotlight Camera at $89.99 shipped. While you’d normally pay $150, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings while beating the previous price cut by $15 to mark a new all-time low. Delivering 1080p recording with a standalone design that pairs directly to your Wi-Fi, this wired outdoor camera works with both Alexa and Assistant. Its IP65 weather-resistant design ensures the camera can withstand the elements and pairs with color night vision and a 400-lumen spotlight to round out your smart surveillance kit. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more from $20.

Other D-Link discounts at Amazon:

Speaking of weather-resistant upgrades for your smart home, yesterday SimpliSafe launched its new Outdoor Cam which arrives as the brand’s first offering of the sorts. Equipped with 1080p recording and a notable 140-degree field of view, there’s also an integrated spotlight and support for the wider SimpliSafe ecosystem. Learn all about the new unveil in our launch coverage right here.

D-Link Outdoor Security Spotlight Camera features:

Keep an eye on your home even while away with the Outdoor Spotlight Pro WiFi Camera. It casts a bright light over its field of view, letting you see and record in full color even at night. Capture every detail, from door-to-curb, in crisp 1080p resolution and a smooth 30 frames per second. The camera listens for the sound of breaking glass and intelligently identifies human motion using onboard AI combined with PIR heat-sensing to keep you informed.

