Save up to 50% on D-Link’s smart outdoor camera, dual outlet smart plugs, from $20

Amazon is now discounting a selection of D-Link smart home accessories headlined by the Outdoor Security Spotlight Camera at $89.99 shipped. While you’d normally pay $150, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings while beating the previous price cut by $15 to mark a new all-time low. Delivering 1080p recording with a standalone design that pairs directly to your Wi-Fi, this wired outdoor camera works with both Alexa and Assistant. Its IP65 weather-resistant design ensures the camera can withstand the elements and pairs with color night vision and a 400-lumen spotlight to round out your smart surveillance kit. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more from $20.

Other D-Link discounts at Amazon:

Speaking of weather-resistant upgrades for your smart home, yesterday SimpliSafe launched its new Outdoor Cam which arrives as the brand’s first offering of the sorts. Equipped with 1080p recording and a notable 140-degree field of view, there’s also an integrated spotlight and support for the wider SimpliSafe ecosystem. Learn all about the new unveil in our launch coverage right here.

Keep an eye on your home even while away with the Outdoor Spotlight Pro WiFi Camera. It casts a bright light over its field of view, letting you see and record in full color even at night. Capture every detail, from door-to-curb, in crisp 1080p resolution and a smooth 30 frames per second. The camera listens for the sound of breaking glass and intelligently identifies human motion using onboard AI combined with PIR heat-sensing to keep you informed.

