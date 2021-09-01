iBUYPOWER launches HYTE SFF Revolt 3 PC case + pre-builts to upgrade your gaming setup

Today, iBUYPOWER announced a new sub-brand, HYTE. This brand’s first product is the Revolt 3 mini-ITX PC case, which was announced back at CES 2021. The Revolt 3 MK3 and Revolt 3 were designed “with careful consideration for DIY PC enthusiasts, gamers, and creators.” Packing a compact 18.4L form factor, these cases offer those with limited desk space the ability to utilize most RTX 30-series graphics cards and even up to a 280mm All-in-One liquid cooler. iBUYPOWER is offering this as both a DIY PC case, as well as a pre-built desktop, depending on what your needs are. So, what all does the HYTE Revolt 3 case deliver? Let’s take a closer look.

The HYTE Revolt 3 supports most GPUs with the ability to mount a 280mm radiator for enhanced cooling

Most SFF PC cases only have support for 120mm All-in-One coolers and generally are pretty limiting on what GPUs you can use. Well, the HYTE Revolt 3 allows you to easily use higher-end gear, like most RTX 30-series graphics cards, as well as a 280mm All-in-One cooler. This comes from its 253x178x409mm size, which equates to 18.4L in total space inside. All external panels are removable as well, which delivers 360-degree accessibility to your components, making it easy to upgrade in the future.

Ready for a LAN party? The HYTE Revolt 3 is

LAN parties might be a thing of the past, but they don’t have to be. The HYTE Revolt 3 has a built-in aluminum handle on the top that allows you to easily pick it up when it’s time to leave. There are also accessory holders that pop out on either side that help with cable management and decluttering your workspace. All of this combines to allow you to easily transport this case and your peripherals anywhere, whether that’s room to room, home to work, or to a friend’s house for a LAN party.

Don’t know how to build your own PC? Pre-built options are available with ample specs

If you’d rather someone else build your PC, then iBUYPOWER has you covered. There will be two RDY systems encased in the Revolt 3, depending on what your needs are. There’s the enthusiast-grade Revolt 3 i7BG, which packs the i7-11700KF CPU, RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, 240mm ARGB AiO cooler, and a Z590 motherboard. Stepping up to the Revolt 3 i9BG will net you an i9-11900KF, RTX 3080, 32GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, 240mm AiO, and a Z590 motherboard. You can also choose to customize the system through the iBUYPOWER configurator, if they’re not quite up to your liking from the factory.

You can buy the HYTE Revolt 3 starting today from $129

There are a few different offerings of the HYTE Revolt 3, starting with just the case, which will run $129. However, if you want to sidestep running power wires, then the Revolt 3 with 700W 80 Plus Gold power supply comes with pre-routed cables at $249.

However, stepping up to the pre-built systems will run you $2,599 and $4,199, respectively, depending on whether or not you’re after the i7 + RTX 3080 or i9 + RTX 3090. You can purchase all of these items from either HYTE’s website, Amazon, or Newegg.

