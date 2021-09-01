Gather ’round folks, this charcoal and wood fire pit is at a low of $88 today (27% off)

Amazon is offering the Peaktop Concrete Round Charcoal and Wood Fire Pit for $88.30 shipped. Also at Lowe’s for the same price. Down from $120, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Offering a classic stone look, this fire pit is sure to add a calming and warming atmosphere to your backyard or porch this fall. You can use it as both a fire pit for warmth as well as a grill to cook on, depending on what your needs are. Plus, it allows you to use both charcoal or wood to burn for a variety of abilities here. The concrete base will prevent cracking and even keeps the fire pit stable during windy conditions. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

The Nostalgia Indoor Electric Stainless Steel S’mores Maker is a great way to enjoy milk chocolatey goodness with friends without braving the great outdoors. It’s $38 at Amazon and comes with four compartment trays to keep your goods separate as well as four skewers to hold your marshmallows. Not only is this a fun party trick to pull out when friends come over, but it also allows you to enjoy some fresh-fired treats without having to head outdoors once cooler weather starts to come around.

Speaking of going outside when it’s cold, did you see that Stanley unbreakable food jars, water bottles, camping gear, and more is on sale right now? As part of this discount extravaganza, you’ll find the unbreakable food jar keeps drinks or soup warm for up to 20 hours. Pricing starts at $13.50, and there’s up to 45% in savings available. Plus, Eddie Bauer’s Labor Day Event takes 40% off your purchase with an extra 50% off clearance, so be sure to check that out as well.

More on the Peaktop Concrete Fire Pit:

Features a classic stone look to add warmth and a calming atmosphere to your porch, deck, or yard

Creates an ambient display as the flames dance across the surface of the pit

Versatile design allows use both as a fire pit and as a barbecue grill

