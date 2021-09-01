Stanley unbreakable food jars, water bottles, camping gear, more from $13.50 (Up to 45% off)

We have now spotted a series of notable Stanley deals at Walmart and Amazon including food jars, water bottles, camping gear, and more. Walmart is now offering the Stanley Unbreakable Food Jar in Hammertone Green for $19.84 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with a W+ membership. Originally $65, this one typically sells in the $35 range these days at Amazon where it is currently out of stock and is now at the lowest price we can find. This is a robust option for outdoor adventures or daily lunches, especially at this price. You’re looking at a 24-ounce vacuum insulated food jar with a double-wall design that can keep the contents hot or cold for up to 20 hours. Featuring that classic Hammertone Green exterior, it also has a leak-proof lid, dishwasher-safe build, and a machined steel cap as well. Rated 4+ stars. More Stanley deals below from $13.50.

More Stanley deals:

Make sure you dive into our launch coverage of the Star Wars Stanley bottles above from the 2021 May the 4th celebration. Then go tuck into today’s Wise Owl fall outdoor Gold Box for even more outdoor adventure gear deals from $8 as well as the Huk Fishing and Columbia Labor Day sales along with everything in our sports/fitness deal hub.

More on the Stanley Unbreakable Food Jar:

The Unbreakable Thermal Food Jar is simple yet bold, sturdy yet sexy, and ready for anything. QuadVac technology adds a double-layer barrier to double-wall vacuum insulation for four layers of protection from convection, conduction and radiant energy transfer. 20 hrs HOT and 20 hrs COLDThe Unbreakable Food Jar 24oz Hammertone Green

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!