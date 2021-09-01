Stanley unbreakable food jars, water bottles, camping gear, more from $13.50 (Up to 45% off)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessStanley
45% off $13.50+

We have now spotted a series of notable Stanley deals at Walmart and Amazon including food jars, water bottles, camping gear, and more. Walmart is now offering the Stanley Unbreakable Food Jar in Hammertone Green for $19.84 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with a W+ membership. Originally $65, this one typically sells in the $35 range these days at Amazon where it is currently out of stock and is now at the lowest price we can find. This is a robust option for outdoor adventures or daily lunches, especially at this price. You’re looking at a 24-ounce vacuum insulated food jar with a double-wall design that can keep the contents hot or cold for up to 20 hours. Featuring that classic Hammertone Green exterior, it also has a leak-proof lid, dishwasher-safe build, and a machined steel cap as well. Rated 4+ stars. More Stanley deals below from $13.50

More Stanley deals:

Make sure you dive into our launch coverage of the Star Wars Stanley bottles above from the 2021 May the 4th celebration. Then go tuck into today’s Wise Owl fall outdoor Gold Box for even more outdoor adventure gear deals from $8 as well as the Huk Fishing and Columbia Labor Day sales along with everything in our sports/fitness deal hub

More on the Stanley Unbreakable Food Jar:

The Unbreakable Thermal Food Jar is simple yet bold, sturdy yet sexy, and ready for anything. QuadVac technology adds a double-layer barrier to double-wall vacuum insulation for four layers of protection from convection, conduction and radiant energy transfer. 20 hrs HOT and 20 hrs COLDThe Unbreakable Food Jar 24oz   Hammertone Green

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Stanley

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Spigen’s Google Nest Audio stand thwarts speaker ...
Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Re...
Wise Owl fall outdoor Gold Box from $8: Hammocks, acces...
Stream two months of STARZ for just $1/mo if you’...
VANTRUE’s 3-Ch. dash cam captures up to 4K from t...
Air fry-ready 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Crisp now starts ...
LG’s all-new UltraGear 1440p 165Hz Monitors fall ...
Keurig’s compact K-Mini Coffee Maker in black now...
Show More Comments

Related

Cruise around town on an electric self-balancing scooter from $130, more in New Green Deals

Cut your water bill with an Orbit B-hyve sprinkler controller at $120, more in New Green Deals

EGO 56V commercial-grade yard tools tackle tough chores from $149, more in New Green Deals

ECOTRIC’s budget-focused Vortex e-bike now down to $570, more in New Green Deals

WORX $62 electric string trimmer ditches gas + oil for yard chores, more in New Green Deals

35% off

Wise Owl fall outdoor Gold Box from $8: Hammocks, accessories, more up to 35% off

$8 Learn More
50% off

Spigen’s Google Nest Audio stand thwarts speaker vibration at just $5 (Save 50%)

$5 Learn More
Second best

Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote nears all-time low at $25 (Reg. $40)

$25 Learn More