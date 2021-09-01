Score four TOPGREENER Wi-Fi smart dimmer switches for $10 each at Amazon (45% off)

Top Greener Inc (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer Switches for $41.24 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. These Wi-Fi light switches sport dimming functionality so you can really set the scene to whatever mood you need. Whether it’s time to study and you need bright light, or there’s a movie on and you want it dim, it’s all easy to control with voice commands or the smartphone app. It’ll function with Alexa and Assistant, letting you easily control the lighting in your home. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you don’t need the dimming function or three switches, then we’ve got a way for you to save some cash. Right now, you can pick up a single Kasa Smart 3-Way Switch for $25 at Amazon. While it won’t dim your lights, and you’ll need to buy more to overhaul different rooms of your home, in the end, it does come in at a significantly lower cost overall.

Did you see the Sengled sale that we found yesterday? It delivers a 1,500-lumen smart bulb to your home for just $14.50, making it a great addition to any setup. Whether you’re converting a garage or basement to be smart or just want extra light in the living room, this is a great option especially at its price.

More on the TOPGREENER Smart Dimmer Switch:

Control and dim lights from anywhere using TOPGREENER’s dimmer switch gives full dimming control using a smart device (Android & iOS); simply connect to the home Wi-Fi network

TOPGREENER’s smart Wi-Fi devices are very advanced, so a NEUTRAL WIRE and a secured 2. 4 GHz Wi-Fi network connection ARE REQUIRED

Customize and save scenes or schedules to dim and control lights automatically; create an “away” scene to randomize light schedules for added security while on vacation; modify scenes to achieve the mood you want using the TOPGREENER app (available from the app store, iOS and Android compatible); TOPGREENER app runs on the secure servers of AWS ( Web Services)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!