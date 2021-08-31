Sengled’s ultra-bright 1,500-lumen smart bulb hits Amazon low at $14.50 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering the Sengled Smart 1,500-lumen LED Light Bulb for $14.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it goes for $25 normally and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This light produces 1,500-lumens of brightness which is quite a bit more than what you’ll find from Hue and other brands. You’ll need a Zigbee hub like is found in the Amazon Echo or Samsung SmartThings, though Sengled does have their own hub that you can buy if you want to stay in the ecosystem. Once connected, you’ll find support for Alexa and Assistant for turning the bulbs on and off, scheduling, and integrating with existing and new automations. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Well, the Cree Connected LED bulb is available for just $6 right now. Sure, it’s not 1,500-lumens, but you’ll still find voice control once it’s connected to a ZigBee hub, similar to today’s lead deal. Plus, you’ll be able to buy two and have some cash leftover to convert multiple fixtures to being smart should you need to do that.

Ready to make other parts of your home smart? Don’t forget about Govee’s 30% off sitewide sale that’s still going on right now. Plus, Philips Hue is currently running a large sale that includes plenty of great items, including lamps, lightstrips, and more at 15% off.

More on the Sengled Smart LED Bulb:

Extra bright A19 Smart bulb with 1500 lumens (100 watt equivalent) helps illuminate rooms that need a little more light. Connect the smart light bulbs to Sengled Smart Hub (sold separately: B07HKSTLB5), which works with both 2.4G & 5G WiFi router (Connect Hub to your router with Ethernet cable). High connection reliability even adds up to 64 smart bulbs.

