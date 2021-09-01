Twelve South sitewide sale goes live with new lows on MagSafe gear + first discounts, more

With Labor Day around the corner, Twelve South is now getting in on the savings by launching a sitewide sale on its collection of popular Apple accessories. Ranging from all-new debuts to some of its fan-favorite products, applying code WORKSMARTER at checkout will take 12% off the entire lot. We hardly see sitewide sales from the brand, so today’s offer is about as good as it gets across the board. Shipping is free in orders over $50. Our top pick is the new Forté MagSafe Charging Stand at $34.20. Typically fetching $50, you’re looking at one of the first notable discounts since launching earlier this summer and a new all-time low. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Bringing MagSafe to your desk or nightstand in an upright form-factor, the new Forté from Twelve South arrives with a place to store Apple’s new magnetic wireless charger at the center of the experience. That allows it to dish out 15W of power to a connected iPhone 12 series handset, but also sports an adjustable mount that can be angled horizontally for charging AirPods and the like. There’s also a weighed base that allows you to pull off an iPhone without moving the entire charger.

Other notable Twelve South Labor Day deals:

Having just launched earlier in the week, another highlight from the sale is the new mini StayGo USB-C Hub, which you can learn all about in our launch coverage. As the latest accessory from the brand, it’s discount arrives alongside a Mac and iPad-friendly design.

Twelve South Forté MagSafe Charging Stand features:

Forté for iPhone is a modern wireless charging stand made exclusively for iPhone 12 and the Apple MagSafe Charger. Snap your MagSafe Charger into Forté and you instantly have a clever way to dock your iPhone 12 while it wirelessly charges at a speedy 15 Watts. It magnetically holds your phone vertically or horizontally for hands-free use. As a bonus, the platform tilts up to 70-degrees to create the perfect viewing angle or charging pedestal for your AirPods.

