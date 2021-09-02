CORSAIR’s HS60 Haptic Bass gaming headset returns to all-time low of $80 ($50 off), more

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR HS60 Haptic Bass Gaming Headset for $79.99 shipped. Normally fetching the $130 list price, today’s deep $50 cut matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Centered on the powerful haptic bass, this gaming headset delivers a wider range of low-end frequencies. Using Taction Technology, you’ll enjoy bass you can really feel with 50mm neodymium drivers. And for comfort as well as function, you’ll find cozy over-ear memory foam cups alongside a noise-canceling microphone and on-ear volume controls rounding out the notable features. Over 500 gamers have left these with an average of 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more options.

On the lighter side, we’re also tracking some solid 30% savings on the Razer Kraken X gaming headset down to $34.99 shipped. That slashes up to $15 off the usual fare and matches the all-time Amazon low. The ultra-light headphones are less likely to leave you fatigued after marathon sessions, and with the 7.1 surround sound audio, you can stay on alert for everything you need to hear on the battlefield. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 18,000 Amazon shoppers.

Interested in streaming? Then you’ll definitely want to check out the Blue Yeti X Pro USB Mic down to just $99 shipped. That’s a massive 51% off what it normally goes for, so you can enjoy all of Blue’s renowned audio engineering and built-in streaming effects for one of the best prices we’ve ever tracked.

CORSAIR HS60 Haptic Gaming Headset features:

The CORSAIR HS60 HAPTIC Gaming Headset delivers haptic bass that you can feel, powered by groundbreaking Taction Technology. Enjoy comfort and quality with memory foam ear pads and custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers, built to last thanks to lightweight and durable construction. A detachable noise-cancelling unidirectional microphone helps your voice come through loud and clear.

