CORSAIR’s HS60 Haptic Bass gaming headset returns to all-time low of $80 ($50 off), more

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsCORSAIR
Save $50 $80

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR HS60 Haptic Bass Gaming Headset for $79.99 shipped. Normally fetching the $130 list price, today’s deep $50 cut matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Centered on the powerful haptic bass, this gaming headset delivers a wider range of low-end frequencies. Using Taction Technology, you’ll enjoy bass you can really feel with 50mm neodymium drivers. And for comfort as well as function, you’ll find cozy over-ear memory foam cups alongside a noise-canceling microphone and on-ear volume controls rounding out the notable features. Over 500 gamers have left these with an average of 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more options.

On the lighter side, we’re also tracking some solid 30% savings on the Razer Kraken X gaming headset down to $34.99 shipped. That slashes up to $15 off the usual fare and matches the all-time Amazon low. The ultra-light headphones are less likely to leave you fatigued after marathon sessions, and with the 7.1 surround sound audio, you can stay on alert for everything you need to hear on the battlefield. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 18,000 Amazon shoppers.

Interested in streaming? Then you’ll definitely want to check out the Blue Yeti X Pro USB Mic down to just $99 shipped. That’s a massive 51% off what it normally goes for, so you can enjoy all of Blue’s renowned audio engineering and built-in streaming effects for one of the best prices we’ve ever tracked.

CORSAIR HS60 Haptic Gaming Headset features:

The CORSAIR HS60 HAPTIC Gaming Headset delivers haptic bass that you can feel, powered by groundbreaking Taction Technology. Enjoy comfort and quality with memory foam ear pads and custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers, built to last thanks to lightweight and durable construction. A detachable noise-cancelling unidirectional microphone helps your voice come through loud and clear.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

CORSAIR

About the Author

Amazon’s Fire TV Recast falls to new all-time low...
Swiss+Tech’s 15-in-1 Multi-Tool slides in your wa...
Sharpies, dry erase boards, chalk, felt pens, more up t...
Christopher Knight’s Mid-Century Modern Loveseat ...
Amazon launches 35% off STEM kids’ play set sale ...
No Man’s Sky Frontiers update lets you become Ove...
Hit up the disc golf course with this 6-piece starter s...
ecobee’s SmartCamera packs HomeKit Secure Video +...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 50%

JBL wireless/ANC headphones, gaming headsets, more are up to 50% off from $15

From $15 Learn More

Turtle Beach revives a classic with the newly redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset

Hands-on: Anker’s MagSafe 5K Power Bank now comes in four new delightful colors

New low

Amazon’s Fire TV Recast falls to new all-time low at $129 shipped (Reg. $230)

$129 Learn More
Save now

Swiss+Tech’s 15-in-1 Multi-Tool slides in your wallet for under $6 Prime shipped

Under $6 Learn More
57% off

Sharpies, dry erase boards, chalk, felt pens, more up to 57% off at Amazon with deals from $7

From $7 Learn More
75% off

Nintendo eShop deals from $1.50: Ghostrunner, Terraria, Bloodstained, much more

$1.50+ Learn More
$101 off

Christopher Knight’s Mid-Century Modern Loveseat plunges to $236 shipped ($101 off)

$236 Learn More