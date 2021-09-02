TiVo Stream 4K delivers an Android TV experience at $30 (Save 25%)

Amazon is now discounting the TiVo Stream 4K to $29.99 shipped. Usually selling for $40, you’re looking at the second-best discount to date with 25% in savings attached in order to come within $1 of the all-time low. Equipped with Android TV support, the TiVo Stream 4K upgrades an existing TV’s smart functionality by plugging right into its HDMI port. Notably delivering Google Assistant features, it also yields access to a variety of streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more into a centralized hub. Over 4,300 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

These days $30 goes a long way for streaming media players, but if you want to make out for slightly less cash, going with the new Roku Express 4K+ at $29 is worth a look. This offering arrives with much of the same 4K playback and streaming service support, just without integrated everything into a centralized location. Though if that won’t be an issue, the added savings and 4.7/5 star rating may be worth the trade-offs.

Then go hit up our home theater guide for other ways to upgrade the setup ahead of football season. We’re tracking a series of the latest HDTVs at some of the best prices to date alongside soundbars audio overhauls and additional streaming media players, all right here.

TiVo Stream 4K features:

No More App-Switching. Forget learning to navigate a new screen with every app. TiVo Stream 4K enables one centralized place for searching, browsing, and creating watch lists across all your apps. All of Your Apps: Get rid of the walls between what you watch. TiVo recommends your next favorite shows and movies based on what you love, not where they live.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!