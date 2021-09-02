Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G5 165Hz UltraWide falls to new low of $540, more up to $100 off

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G5 165Hz UltraWide Gaming Monitor for $539.99 shipped. Usually selling for $600, a new all-time low has been set thanks to the $60 in savings that’s $10 under our previous mention from back in March. Rocking an ultrawide panel backed by 1440p resolution, Samsung’s Odyssey G5 arrives with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response times for smooth gameplay. Its 1000R curved screen doubles down on that immersion and pairs with AMD FreeSync for even better performance. Both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs make the cut, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 4,700 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you can score the Samsung Odyssey G7 34-inch Gaming Monitor for $699.99. Slashing $100 off the going rate, you’re looking at the best price in months and an even more battlestation-worthy upgrade. Centered around a 32-inch 1440p panel, this one is backed by all of the gaming chops noted above but with the added perk of 240Hz refresh rates. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

But for a true battlestation upgrade that’s unparalleled in size and performance, have a look at Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G9 240Hz 49-inch monitor. Having launched last month, the new display arrives with a Mini LED panel for the first time alongside HDMI 2.1 for the latest consoles and other high-end features. Get all of the details on why this should be your next PC upgrade in our launch coverage.

Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G5 165Hz UltraWide features:

The Samsung G5 Odyssey hosts a variety of next-level performance and visual upgrades, allowing gamers to experience a new level of gaming immersion. Samsung Odyssey’s all-encompassing 1000R display fills your peripheral vision and matches the curvature of the human eye for maximum immersion and minimal eye strain, while the Ultra-Fast 165Hz Refresh Rate handles even the most exhilarating scenes, conquering lag and blur. Experience boundary-pushing graphics, thanks to Ultra-WQHD resolution and truly realistic HDR, which make your gaming world more lifelike than ever before.

