Today only, Lowe’s discounts EGO 56V electric lawn tools from $80

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering a selection of EGO 56V electric lawn tools from $80. Shipping is free across the board. Our favorite is the 18-inch Brushless Cordless Electric Chainsaw Tool Only for $169.99. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $161.49 shipped. Down from its $250 list price, today’s deal saves the full $80 available and marks the best price that we’ve tracked for this model. This tool allows you to easily tackle larger projects like cutting down whole trees instead of just single branches, thanks to its longer 18-inch bar and chain. There’s also a built-in LED light to illuminate your cut even if it’s dusk or you’re having to cut something down at night due to an emergency. The biggest benefit is that it’s electric and not gas, saving you from having to smell the fumes, deal with filling a tank, and enjoy a quieter experience overall. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more, and be sure to check out Lowe’s landing page to see the other deals available.

Of course, you could instead opt for the Greenworks 14.5A 18-inch Corded Electric Chainsaw to save a bit of cash. It’s available for $69.50, which saves $100 over today’s lead deal. Sure, it’s not battery powered, but all you’ll need is an extension cord to start using this chainsaw. It even features a similar 18-inch bar and chain, letting you tackle any task that you come across.

For more energy-saving and green sales, today’s discount is far from the only one we’ve found. You’ll see that our green deals guide, and subsequent daily roundup, are chock full of fantastic deals. We’re still tracking great deals on the ecobee3 lite Smart HomeKit Thermostat, the Sense Energy Monitor, and much more.

More on the EGO 56V Chainsaw:

Introducing the all new EGO POWER + 18 Chain Saw. Everything on this saw screams innovation and power. The re-imagined chain tensioning system, tightens your chain with the twist of a dial, no need to take anything apart to get your chain set properly. An aggressive 18 bar and chain for taking down large branches, stumps and tall trees. The bright LED lights illuminate your cut when you are cutting at dusk or in an emergency and there is no access to lights. The EGO POWER+ Chain Saw delivers the performance of gas without the noise, fuss and fumes.

