Refresh your kitchen with up to 30% off copper cookware sets and more from $28

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now taking up to 30% off a selection of Copper Chef and Power XL essentials for your kitchen starting at $28 with free shipping across the board. Our top pick from the sale is this 9-piece Copper Chef Cookware set at $84. Normally fetching $120, you’re looking at the full 30% in savings while not only marking the best price since last holiday season, but also the first notable discount of the year. This 9-piece copper pan set includes everything you need to refresh those aging kitchen essentials ranging from a 5.8-quart casserole pan to frying pans and even a fry basket. Over 2,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Throughout the rest of today’s limited-time Gold Box sale, you’ll find a collection of other upgrades for the kitchen, ranging from smokeless electric grills to pasta makers and additional pan sets, there’s still that same up to 30% in savings as noted above. Not to mention, even more affordable starting prices from $28.

Then make sure you check out all of the other price cuts available in our home goods guide as we close out the week. A particularly notable discount just went live on NutriBullet’s 1200-Watt Combo Extractor and Blender, which is now under $113 at the best price of the year. Though there’s plenty more where that came from right here.

Copper Chef Cookware 9-Pc. Round Pan Set features:

This Copper Chef Cookware Round Pan Set is a must-have for at-home chefs of all cooking levels. The multi-purpose set features 9 Copper Chef pans to fulfill virtually all of your cookware needs. All copper pans come in our signature rustic red copper color and are an attractive complement to any kitchen. Plus, you get our premium mesh fry basket and steamer/roast accessories. Turn your non-stick pans into a stovetop deep fryer, make a delicious pork roast, or steam healthy fish!

