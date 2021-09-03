Save 25% on NutriBullet’s 1200-Watt Combo Extractor and Blender at under $113

Amazon is now offering the NutriBullet 1200-Watt Combo Blender for $112.77 shipped. Regularly $140, like it fetches at Target and Bed Bath and Beyond, this is 25% off the going rate, within cents of the lowest price we have tracked since Black Friday 2020, and the best price we can find. This bundle includes the 1200-watt motor base, a 64-ounce blender cup with lid, a tamper, 24- and 32-ounce cups, a pair of to-go lids for them, and the easy-twist extractor blade. This is essentially a juice/nutrient extractor-meets-blender combo ideal for “smoothies, soups, sauces, nut butters, and beyond.” You’ll find three precision speeds including a pulse function and the extract program. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can drop your spending down to $60 with the Oster 1200-Watt Blender, although it doesn’t include as many extra goodies and the specific nutrient extraction program. But if it’s just a simple smoothie machine you’re after, check out the 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender system with everything you need included at $34 shipped (once added to your cart). This one carries fantastic ratings from nearly 60,000 Amazon customers as well.

There are plenty of notable kitchenware and cooking deals to check out as we head into the holiday weekend as well including the Instant Pot Duo Multi-Cooker at $66.50 as well as the air fry-ready Instant Pot Duo Crisp from $80, and the brand’s 6-quart Vortex air fryer at $70. Be sure to swing by our home goods hub for even more like this $100 price drop on Christopher Knight’s Mid-Century Modern Loveseat and this Philips Norelco beard trimmer down to just $18.

More on the NutriBullet 1200-Watt Combo Blender:

NutriBullet blender combo will take your nutrition extraction to the next level with the versatility of both a multi-serving pitcher and a single serve cup.

Three precision speeds, A pulse function and the extract program offer full control at the Press of a button. 1200 watts of power let you make an endless array of smoothies, soups, sauces, nut butters and beyond.

Includes: (1) 1200W motor base, (1) 64 oz blender with lid and vented lid cap, (1) Tamper, (1) 32 oz cup, (1) 24 oz cup, (2) to-go lids, (1) easy-twist Extractor blade, and recipe book

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!