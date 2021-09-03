Crocs Labor Day Event takes 20% off select styles from $14: Clogs, sandals, more

The Crocs Labor Day Event takes 20% off select styles. Discount is applied at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on clogs, sandals, sneakers, boots, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Swiftwater Wave Flip Flops are currently marked down to $20, which is $10 off the original rate. This style is available in three color options and are completely waterproof. They’re also lightweight, flexible, and cushioned to promote a natural stride. It’s a great option for light hiking, water activities, everyday errands, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Crocs customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Crocs.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Merrell Labor Day Sale that’s offering 20% off its best-sellers and free delivery.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!