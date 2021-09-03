Greenworks 40V 14-inch Electric Mower sees end of summer discount to $178 (Save 29%)

Amazon now offers the Greenworks 40V 14-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $177.69 shipped. Usually fetching $249, you’re looking at 29% in savings while dropping the price to a new all-time low and beating previous mentions by over $30. Sure fall weather has arrived and that means that keeping up with lawn maintenance can wait until spring, but today’s discount makes for a pretty affordable way to be ready for next season. Centered around a 14-inch cutting deck, this mower integrates into the larger 40V Greenworks ecosystem and includes a single battery with charger. Capable of both mulching and rear bagging, you can expect 45 minutes of cutting per charge. Over 3,100 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

At $178, you’re looking at one of the best values out there for a cordless electric mower with the lead deal. Though if you’re looking to drop the battery-powered design and pick up an extension cord instead, this Greenworks 10A 16-inch electric mower is definitely worth considering with a $133 price tag. You won’t be getting the same untethered form-factor noted above, but this is a compelling alternative to say goodbye to gas and oil now that summer is on the way out.

Though if neither of these offerings catch your eye, don’t forget that you can score 12% off on the entire catalog of Greenworks gear from its official online storefront with our exclusive code. Applying 9TO5TOYS at checkout will discount everything sitewide. That includes standalone tools like mowers and leaf blowers, as well as packages and more. Or just hit up our Green Deals guide for even more environmentally-friendly discounts, as well.

Greenworks 40V 14-inch Lawn Mower features:

Get ready for spring this year with the Greenworks 40V Max System. This efficient cordless battery platform gives you all the power you need to tackle your yard. Kick gas to the curb this spring and go green: No Fumes, No Mixing, No Maintenance, and No Pull Cords. Life gets easier with greenworks; let us help you take the work, out of yard work.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!