JBL debuts refreshed Flip 6 IPX7 portable Bluetooth speaker in 9 colors, more

JBL is now expanding its stable of Bluetooth speakers and headphones with a slew of its most capable offerings yet. Lead by a new and even more rugged Flip 6 portable Bluetooth speaker, JBL is also rolling out some new party offerings, gaming headphones, and more. Head below for all of the details.

JBL debuts new Flip 6 rugged portable Bluetooth speaker

Headlining is the new JBL Flip 6, which arrives as the most recent iteration of the brand’s popular Bluetooth speaker. While sharing much of the same design as its predecessor, the new version doubles down on the rugged design from beforehand without sacrificing audio quality. Both of those key selling points are seeing some notable improvements this time around.

Notably, water resistance is seeing a boost from the Flip 5, which only came equipped with an IP67 rating. Now for its latest, JBL is upgrading that go-anywhere design with IPX7 waterproofing on the Flip 6. That should allow the speaker to accompany you on even grander adventures, with the added durability lending itself to taking dunks in the pool or fending off dust and sand at the beach.

JBL is also carrying those tweaks over to the inside of its latest speaker, which improves the audio quality found on the Flip 5. Not only will you find more power overall than its preceding model, but the JBL Flip 6 now arrives with dual passive radiators and a custom-shaped woofer that pairs with a separate tweeter to deliver a more well-rounded sound stage.

As good as all of those updates are, price is also one thing that’s being adjusted this time around. Fittingly for its other enhancements, you’ll pay $129.95 once the speaker launches in November. That’s $10 more than the Flip 5 retails for. There will be nine different colors to choose from this time around, including Grey Stone, River Teal, Fiesta Red, Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, Steel White, Forest Green, Dusty Pink, and Squad.

Other new JBL releases on the way

JBL also has a series of other new releases on the way this fall. Ranging from its latest iterations of PartyBox speakers with both 710 and 110 iterations to new Quantum 350 Wireless gaming headphones, the brand’s latest audio products will begin rolling out this month through the end of the year. You’ll also find a triad of new true wireless earbuds, which enter in different form factors to deliver pairs with ANC and even some more workout-friendly offerings.

