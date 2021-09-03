Nordstrom Summer Sale is live with up to 60% off: Ray-Ban, Cole Haan, Nike, more

Nordstrom is having its annual Summer Sale with up to 60% off hundreds of top brands. Prices are as marked. Save on brands including Travis Matthew, Nike, Cole Haan, Ray-Ban, and many more. Plus, Nordstrom offers free delivery on all orders. Elevate your look on and off the golf course with the Travis Matthew Panka Stripe Polo Shirt. This style is currently marked down to $51 and originally sold for $85. This stretch-infused polo shirt is great for your golf swing and the material is sweat-wicking. You can also choose from three versatile color options and the chest logo adds a fashionable touch. Hit the jump to find additional deals from Nordstrom.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You will also want to check out the Under Armour Labor Day Event that’s offering up to 40% off sitewide and an extra 25% off your purchase.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!