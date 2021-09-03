Nordstrom Summer Sale is live with up to 60% off: Ray-Ban, Cole Haan, Nike, more

-
FashionNordstrom
60% off + free shipping

Nordstrom is having its annual Summer Sale with up to 60% off hundreds of top brands. Prices are as marked. Save on brands including Travis Matthew, Nike, Cole Haan, Ray-Ban, and many more. Plus, Nordstrom offers free delivery on all orders. Elevate your look on and off the golf course with the Travis Matthew Panka Stripe Polo Shirt. This style is currently marked down to $51 and originally sold for $85. This stretch-infused polo shirt is great for your golf swing and the material is sweat-wicking. You can also choose from three versatile color options and the chest logo adds a fashionable touch. Hit the jump to find additional deals from Nordstrom.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You will also want to check out the Under Armour Labor Day Event that’s offering up to 40% off sitewide and an extra 25% off your purchase.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nordstrom

About the Author

Lacoste Labor Day Event offers extra 20% off sale items...
Disney shop offers up to 40% off Mandalorian collectibl...
TOMS Surprise Sale takes up to 65% off hundreds of styl...
Under Armour Labor Day Sale takes up to 40% off + extra...
KEEN Labor Day Sale updates your hiking shoes with 20% ...
Vineyard Vines Summer Send-Off Sale offers up to 60% of...
Rockport’s Labor Day Sale cuts up to 50% off site...
Merrell Labor Day Sale takes 20% off best-sellers: Hiki...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Macy’s Labor Day Event takes up to 60% off + extra 20% off: Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, more

+ 20% off Learn More
60% off

Vineyard Vines Summer Send-Off Sale offers up to 60% off: Pullovers, pants, dresses, more

from $20 Learn More
Save 30%

Refresh your kitchen with up to 30% off copper cookware sets and more from $28

From $28 Learn More

Satechi’s sitewide Labor Day sale takes 15% off entire collection of Apple accessories

Learn More
30% off

LectroFan’s Micro2 sleep machine doubles as a Bluetooth speaker from $19 (30% off)

From $19 Learn More
25% off

Save 25% on NutriBullet’s 1200-Watt Combo Extractor and Blender at under $113

$113 Learn More
New lows

Acer gaming laptop Gold Box goes live with up to $155 off at new all-time lows

$155 off Learn More
Reg. $320+

Samsung’s 970 EVO Plus 2TB M.2 NVMe Internal SSD now $269.50 (Reg. $320+), more from $80

From $80 Learn More